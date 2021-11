If you’re excited to see if you gel with The Gunk, you won’t have to wait much longer now as Image & Form Games have revealed its release date: December 16. The team behind the SteamWorld franchise first announced its upcoming exploration game, The Gunk, during the Xbox Games Showcase back in 2020. Image & Form Games went quiet with The Gunk for about a year before it stepped back into the spotlight (and out of the gunk) during the Xbox Gamescom 2021 stream held in August. There, it was revealed that the Xbox-exclusive title would be released this December.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO