The year isn’t over yet, but most of the interesting smartphones for 2021 have already been launched by now. Market analysts, tech pundits, and smartphone fans who haven’t yet made a purchase this year will undoubtedly be looking forward to what 2022 will bring. If all goes according to rumors, Samsung will be the one opening the new year with the Galaxy S21 FE then followed by the Galaxy S22 flagship series. We have, by now, heard almost all there is to be heard from unofficial sources, giving us our clearest view of what Samsung has planned for the first half of 2022.

CELL PHONES ・ 15 DAYS AGO