For the third year in a row, the United States Postal Service has opened up a website to help you spread Christmas cheer for kids all over the country. We know that times have been tough for virtually everyone over the past year. For some families, Christmas won't be as big as it was in years past due to financial hardships. Kids all over the country will be writing letters to Santa and giving him their list of items that they would love to have this year. Unfortunately, some of these children might not get the Christmas they hoped for. However, you can help them (and Santa) make their wish come true.

