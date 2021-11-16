AP source: Blue Jays get Berrios for seven-years, $131M

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder/outfielder/jack of all trades Chris Taylor is the new hotness right now. At a time when versatility is highly prized, Taylor is hitting the market as the most versatile player on the market. He played every position except first base, pitcher and catcher in 2021. Over the past several seasons with the Dodgers, he’s provided Los Angeles the flexibility to mix and match with their starting lineups, moving Taylor around to wherever he might be needed. As teams are looking to emulate that approach, they are looking for Chris Taylor-esque players, and, well, whaddya know, Chris Taylor himself is on the free agent market, and they don’t get more Chris Taylor-esque than the original model.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO