NHL Expanded Conference Glance

By Sportradar
 7 days ago

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Calgary at Philadelphia, 7 p.m....

Gaudreau and Calgary take on Boston

LINE: Bruins -168, Flames +143; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Johnny Gaudreau and Calgary square off against Boston. He's sixth in the in the league with 21 points, scoring seven goals and recording 14 assists. The Bruins are 6-1-0 at home. Boston is fourth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.2...
NHL
Jarry solid again as Penguins beat Jets to end perfect trip

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Danton Heinen scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, Tristan Jarry allowed one goal after back-to-back shutouts, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-1. Dominic Toninato scored on Jarry in the first period, but that was it. Jarry finished with 30 saves after posting shutouts in the first two games of Pittsburgh’s three-game Canadian trip, at Montreal and Toronto. Jason Zucker and Jake Guentzel also scored for the Penguins, whose perfect road swing followed a three-game skid. Connor Hellebuyck had 33 saves for Winnipeg, which lost its third straight and fell to 7-2-1 at home.
NHL
Roslovic, Domi lead Blue Jackets to 7-4 win over Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Roslovic had two goals and an assist to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets past the Buffalo Sabres 7-4. Max Domi added a goal and two assists, and Joonas Korpisalo made 29 saves fresh off a two-game West Coast trip to give the Blue Jackets their third victory in four games. Roslovic’s first two goals of the season, the second assisted by Domi, gave the Blue Jackets a 2-1 lead in the first period. Columbus made it 5-2 with a three-goal outburst in the opening 3:41 of the second. Oliver Bjorkstrand and Domi scored within the first 55 seconds of the second, which broke a franchise record for the fastest two goals to start a period.
NHL
Newhook scores tiebreaker late, Avalanche beat Senators 7-5

DENVER (AP) — Alex Newhook scored the go-ahead goal with 1:33 left, sending the Colorado Avalanche past the Ottawa Senators 7-5 for their fifth straight win. Zach Sanford got his first career hat trick for the Senators, but it wasn’t enough in their first game in a week. Ottawa hadn't played since a 4-0 loss to Calgary on Nov. 14 and was unable to practice for five days due to a COVID-19 outbreak. The Senators got back on the ice Saturday after eight players and associate coach Jack Capuano were taken off the NHL protocol list. Artem Zub and Josh Norris also scored and Brady Tkachuk had two assists for Ottawa, which was outshot 40-21. Filip Gustavsson made 33 saves.
NHL
NHL
Franklin scores 23, Virginia tops Georgia at Legends Classic

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Armaan Franklin scored 23 points to lead Virginia past Georgia 65-55 in the Roman Legends Classic. The game was tight throughout and neither team led by more than four points in the second half until Franklin scored on consecutive possessions to give Virginia a 57-51 lead with 2:34 remaining. The Cavaliers then made 8 of 10 free throws to advance to Tuesday’s championship game. Georgia took its last lead, 48-47, on a dunk by Tyron McMillan with 7:18 remaining. The Bulldogs managed just seven points the remainder of the game, all by Kario Oquendo.
NBA
Update on the latest sports

UNDATED (AP) — LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has been suspended for one game and Detroit’s Isaiah Stewart was suspended two games for their roles in an ugly incident during Sunday’s Lakers-Pistons game. The NBA announced the suspensions Monday, and both will affect games on Tuesday. James will...
MLB
Castleton, Appleby lead No. 23 Florida past Cal 80-60

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Colin Castleton scored 16 points, Tyree Appleby added 15 and No. 23 Florida handled California 80-60 in an opening game of the Fort Myers Tip-Off. Myreon Jones added 13 points for the Gators, who will meet Ohio State for the title on Wednesday. Jordan Shepherd scored 15 points for Cal. Appleby made three free throws midway through the first half that started a 17-6 surge that put the Gators on top for good, 30-21. After that, Florida’s next three baskets were 3-pointers, two by Jones, for a 39-25 lead and the Golden Bears trailed by double figures the rest of the way.
FLORIDA STATE
Wild Will Wear Custom Jerseys To Mark Native American Heritage Day

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Wild will be wearing a custom jersey to celebrate Native American Heritage Day this Friday. The team partnered with the Prairie Island Indian Community to commemorate the day and raise money for charities, including those for diversity in hockey programming and children’s health. “Our tribe is proud to be active and engaged in Minnesota, and giving back is at the core of who we are as Dakota people,” Shelley Buck, the Prairie Island Indian Community Tribal Council president, said. “Our partnership with the Wild gives us a platform to share our story and celebrate our culture with...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

