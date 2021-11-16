ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL Expanded Glance

By Sportradar
 7 days ago

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Calgary at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Montreal...

CBS Chicago

Blackhawks Win Streak Comes To An End After Loss To Oilers

CHICAGO (AP) — Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2. Tyson Barrie, Kailer Yamamoto and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers, who improved to 8-1-0 at home. Alex DeBrincat had a pair of goals for the Blackhawks, who had won four straight games. Yamamoto and Draisaitl both scored short-handed. McDavid extended his point streak to 17 games. All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jarry solid again as Penguins beat Jets to end perfect trip

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Danton Heinen scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, Tristan Jarry allowed one goal after back-to-back shutouts, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-1. Dominic Toninato scored on Jarry in the first period, but that was it. Jarry finished with 30 saves after posting shutouts in the first two games of Pittsburgh’s three-game Canadian trip, at Montreal and Toronto. Jason Zucker and Jake Guentzel also scored for the Penguins, whose perfect road swing followed a three-game skid. Connor Hellebuyck had 33 saves for Winnipeg, which lost its third straight and fell to 7-2-1 at home.
Roslovic, Domi lead Blue Jackets to 7-4 win over Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Roslovic had two goals and an assist to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets past the Buffalo Sabres 7-4. Max Domi added a goal and two assists, and Joonas Korpisalo made 29 saves fresh off a two-game West Coast trip to give the Blue Jackets their third victory in four games. Roslovic’s first two goals of the season, the second assisted by Domi, gave the Blue Jackets a 2-1 lead in the first period. Columbus made it 5-2 with a three-goal outburst in the opening 3:41 of the second. Oliver Bjorkstrand and Domi scored within the first 55 seconds of the second, which broke a franchise record for the fastest two goals to start a period.
Barabanov's OT goal leads Sharks past Hurricanes 2-1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Alexander Barabanov scored with 3:18 remaining in overtime and the San Jose Sharks handed Carolina its third loss of the season with a 2-1 victory over the Hurricanes. Kevin Labanc tied the game early in the third before Barabanov won just after a power play expired to give San Jose its second win in the past six games. Carolina had won four straight road games and 14 of 16 overall on the season before blowing a third-period lead to San Jose.
Update on the latest sports

UNDATED (AP) — LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has been suspended for one game and Detroit’s Isaiah Stewart was suspended two games for their roles in an ugly incident during Sunday’s Lakers-Pistons game. The NBA announced the suspensions Monday, and both will affect games on Tuesday. James will...
Trenin snaps tie in 3rd period, Predators top Ducks 3-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Yakov Trenin scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and had an assist, Ryan Johansen added a goal and an assist, and the Nashville Predators beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2. Mikael Granlund also scored for the Predators, and Juuse Saros made 33 saves. Nashville stopped a two-game skid and handed Anaheim its second consecutive defeat. Rickard Rakell and Jamie Drysdale scored for the Ducks. Trenin fired a wrist shot over the shoulder of goaltender John Gibson as he skated through the slot on a 2-on-1 rush at 12:10 of the third. Gibson finished with 28 saves.
CBS Minnesota

MNUFC Keeper Tyler Miller Will Miss Playoff Game After Positive COVID Test

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Ahead of Minnesota United’s playoff match Sunday, goalkeeper Tyler Miller says he has tested positive for COVID-19. Miller said on Instagram he is “gutted to not be there with the boys in Portland.” #mnufc keeper Tyler Miller says COVID-19 has sidelined him for tonight’s match in Portland. pic.twitter.com/JOpdBjXYhU — Nᴏʀᴍᴀɴ Sᴇᴀᴡʀɪɢʜᴛ III (@SeawrightSays) November 21, 2021 “I’ll be back as soon as possible,” he added. Miller allowed 34 goals in 30 games this year, with a save percentage of 75%. Dayne St. Clair is MNUFC’s reserve keeper. United is scheduled to play the Portland Timbers at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.   More On WCCO.com: Thousands Of Drivers Refusing To Pull Over For Police; ‘U’ Research Suggests Reasons For Uptick Kitchen Window Closing In Minneapolis After 35 Years In Business ‘People Lined Up Out The Doors And They’re Sick’: COVID Patient Bottleneck Has Many Minnesotans Desperate COVID In Minnesota: Nat’l Guard Arrives As Hospitals Are Overrun With COVID Cases
