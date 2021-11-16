ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Bringing Patient-Focused Palliative Care to Kidney Cancer

By Sara Karlovitch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the importance of incorporating palliative care into strategies for metastatic kidney cancer, little data exists in the space, highlighting a need for further research. In addition to incorporating palliative care into metastatic kidney cancer strategies, it is important to maintain a patient-centric focus during the clinical decision making...

How Specialty Pharmacies Can Support Palliative Care During Cancer Treatment

Jameshia Below, PharmD, an assistant professor of pharmacy practice at the University of Louisiana Monroe College of Pharmacy, explains how palliative care can support the cancer treatment process, and how specialty pharmacies can support this type of care. Pharmacy Times interviewed Jameshia Below, PharmD, an assistant professor of pharmacy practice...
Patient economic burden for cancer care $21.1 billon in 2019

(HealthDay)—Patient economic burden associated with cancer care was projected to be $21.1 billion in 2019, according to a report published online Oct. 26 in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute. Y. Robin Yabroff, Ph.D., from the American Cancer Society in Kennesaw, Georgia, and colleagues quantified patient economic burden, including...
Practical Advice on Sequencing Therapies and the Care of Cervical Cancer Patients

Robert L. Coleman, MD, FACOG, FACS: With the incorporation of these new agents, we’ll continually refine our treatment approach to a patient who presents with recurrent metastatic disease. The biggest change that we might expect to happen is if these immune checkpoint inhibitors are adopted as adjuvant therapy. These would be in cohorts of patients who either don’t have metastatic disease, so we’re treating a risk, or in patients with metastatic disease and being used as primary and curative therapy. If these ongoing studies turn out to be positive, then it will vastly change what the treatment environment will be in the recurrent setting.
New program brings more treatment options to patients with colorectal cancers

Physicians with UAB Medicine, O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center and the University of Alabama at Birmingham Heersink School of Medicine, have launched a new Hepatic Artery Infusion Pump Program — the only program of its type in Alabama — to offer more treatment options to patients with colon or rectal cancer that has spread to the liver.
No Shave November helping those with Kidney Cancer

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One in 46 men will be diagnosed with kidney cancer in their lifetime. For women, it’s about one out of 80. The typical age for someone to be diagnosed with kidney cancer is 64. It’s fairly uncommon for those under the age of 45, which is why Bruce Hill’s case is quite a unique one.
Weekly electronic reporting of symptoms improves care for patients with advanced cancer

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.—People with advanced cancers who reported their symptoms weekly using a digital tool received more timely, and potentially life-saving treatment, compared to those who were evaluated less frequently via regular in-person clinical visits, according to findings from a nationwide study. The PRO-TECT (Patient Reported Outcomes To Enhance Cancer Treatment) trial was led by researchers at the University of North Carolina Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center and conducted at community cancer centers.
November spotlights benefits of hospice and palliative care

(Colorado News Connection) November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month, and advocates hope all Coloradans will consider these under-utilized health-care services for themselves and family members. Katie Sue Van Valkenburg, medical social worker for Namaste Home Health, said everyone will go through an end-of-life journey, and hospice care, which...
The Body Show: Palliative Care and Hospice

What’s the difference between palliative care and hospice, well almost everything, when it comes to treating a serious medical condition. But both are underused and many cases misunderstood,too. Jeanette Kojane is in the studio to share more about the benefits of a team based approach to serious medical illnesses and end of life care.
Lifileucel Plus Pembrolizumab Yields Positive ORR in Advanced Cancers

Patients with melanoma, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and cervical cancer who had not previously received immunotherapy and were treated with lifileucel plus pembrolizumab experienced promising overall response rates compared favorably with historical data on pembrolizumab monotherapy. Lifileucel (LN-144), an autologous adoptive cell therapy that utilizes tumor infiltrating lymphocytes...
Letter To The Editor: National Hospice And Palliative Care Month

There comes a time for many of us when we become a caregiver for a family member with an advanced complex illness. It’s a hard job made harder by a confusing health care system that can be at times difficult to navigate. During November, National Hospice and Palliative Care Month,...
Donate cancer care supplies

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Phi Zeta Chapter presents cancer care packages assembled at a recent care package event to Maria Parham Cancer Center on Oct. 27 in honor and support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The care packages contained items such as lip balm, cozy socks, hard candies and other items to bring comfort to patients undergoing cancer treatments at the center. Pictured, from the left, are Kimberly Smith, director of the Oncology Department; Dana Parham, breast cancer navigator; Hope Breedlove, hospital social worker; Vicki Reid and Nikeena Boyd-Kearsey, Phi Zeta Chapter Breast Cancer Awareness co-chairwomen. Members of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., operating in more than 850 chapters, have given millions of voluntary hours to educate the public, provide scholarships, support organized charities and promote legislation for social and civic change.
Measures of kidney function delay Black patients’ treatment

To assess kidney function and track chronic kidney disease, health care providers commonly use a measure called eGFR (estimated glomerular filtration rate). But the two predominant equations used in the United States to calculate eGFR have come under increased scrutiny because they incorporate race-specific adjustments applied only to Black patients.
FDA Nod for Adjuvant Pembrolizumab in Kidney Cancer

Pembrolizumab (Keytruda) has been granted approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for use as an adjuvant treatment following surgery in certain patients with renal cell carcinoma (RCC), making it the first immunotherapy to have this indication. Specifically, the approval is for the adjuvant treatment of patients with RCC...
Facing new COVID wave, Dutch delay care for cancer, heart patients

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Dutch healthcare officials said on Friday they have begun delaying operations for some cancer and heart patients to free up space in intensive care units during a record wave of COVID-19 infections. “These are cancer patients that should actually be operated on within six weeks of diagnosis,...
Geriatric Assessment-Driven Intervention Reduces Chemotherapy-Related Toxic Effects in Older Individuals With Cancer

Use of a multidisciplinary geriatric assessment-driven intervention resulted in a reduction in grade 3 or higher chemotherapy-related toxic events. By utilizing a geriatric assessment-driven intervention (GAIN), investigators were able to reduce grade 3 or higher chemotherapy-related toxic effects in older adults with cancer, according to results from a trial (NCT02517034) that were published in JAMA Oncology.
FDA approves Keytruda as adjuvant treatment for kidney cancer

The cancer immunotherapy drug Keytruda (pembrolizumab), was approved Thursday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to help in the fight against renal cell carcinoma (RCC), according to a news release from Merck, the drug maker of Keytruda. Keytruda is a medicine that is typically used to treat advanced types of cancers such as lung cancer and melanoma, by working with a patient’s immune system.
