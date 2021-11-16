Bringing Patient-Focused Palliative Care to Kidney Cancer

Robert L. Coleman, MD, FACOG, FACS: With the incorporation of these new agents, we’ll continually refine our treatment approach to a patient who presents with recurrent metastatic disease. The biggest change that we might expect to happen is if these immune checkpoint inhibitors are adopted as adjuvant therapy. These would be in cohorts of patients who either don’t have metastatic disease, so we’re treating a risk, or in patients with metastatic disease and being used as primary and curative therapy. If these ongoing studies turn out to be positive, then it will vastly change what the treatment environment will be in the recurrent setting.

