Keynote speakers include technology disruptor and innovator Linda Bernardi and “Queer Eye” host Karamo. Laserfiche — the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation — announced the speaker lineup for Empower 2022, the company’s annual conference and the premier gathering of digital transformation leaders. The event will take place completely online Feb. 7-17, bringing IT professionals, business leaders and members of the wider Laserfiche community together to reimagine the world of work. The 2022 event will also feature sessions designed specifically for regional audiences in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific regions.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO