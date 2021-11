The MLB Rule 5 draft is tentatively just under one month away and with that, the time for organizations to protect eligible minor league prospects is upon us. The Dodgers have until Friday, November 19th to put some of their top prospects on the 40-man Major League roster. Players that have been in the farm system for either four or five years (details below) are eligible to be drafted by another Major League team on December 10th. The player, if drafted away from LA, for example, would need to be on the Major League roster of the team that took him for the entire season or they can be reclaimed by the Dodgers.

