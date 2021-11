Drift zones have been an integral part of the Forza franchise and were first introduced in Forza Horizon 3. Forza Horizon 5 hasn’t forgotten its old roots and improved on them to make them even more fun and engaging. Drift zones in Forza Horizon 5 allow players to perform incredible stunts and slide their cars into corners in order to climb up the online leaderboards. With Forza Horizon 5’s multiplayer mode, players can either compete with friends or with other global players for a chance to be at the top. But these drift zones are not available from the start in Forza Horizon 5. You will need to unlock these zones, and this article will guide you to do just that.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO