Law

Jaffe Raitt Heuer & Weiss Named to the Best Law Firms List for 2022

corpmagazine.com
 6 days ago

Best Lawyers, the oldest and most highly respected peer review guide to the legal profession worldwide, has named Jaffe Raitt Heuer & Weiss to the 2022 class of “Best Law Firms.” Jeffrey M. Weiss, Jaffe CEO, made the announcement. Recognition by Best...

www.corpmagazine.com

norcalrecord.com

Troutman Pepper Earns Top National Rankings in 2022 ‘Best Law Firms’

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP issued the following announcement on Nov. 4. Troutman Pepper ranked in 38 national practice areas for the 2022 edition of U.S. News – Best Lawyers® “Best Law Firms.” The firm also was recognized in 194 metropolitan practice areas. Rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation...
LAW
Madison County Record

Polsinelli Named to US News & World Report “Best Law Firms” List

Polsinelli PC issued the following announcement on Nov. 4. Am Law 100 firm Polsinelli is pleased to announce its inclusion in the 2022 “Best Law Firms” list by U.S. News & World Report. The firm received recognition in the highest-ranking Tier 1 for 14 national practices, 10 Tier 2 rankings and six additional practices earned national Tier 3 rankings.
LAW
louisianarecord.com

For 11th Year, Greenberg Traurig Has Most First-Tier Rankings in ‘Best Law Firms’ Report

Greenberg Traurig issued the following announcement on Nov. 4. Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP received the most overall national first-tier rankings in the U.S. News – Best Lawyers 2022 “Best Law Firms” report. This marks the 11th consecutive year that the firm has achieved this honor. Additionally, the firm was recognized as “Law Firm of the Year” in the area of Trademark Law and in the area of Litigation – Real Estate. Only one firm is awarded this recognition for each select nationally ranked practice area.
LAW
hamlethub.com

Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano Named “Best Law Firm” by U.S. News Media Group and Best Lawyers for Twelfth Consecutive Year

The law firm of Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP has been selected by U.S. News – Best Lawyers® for inclusion in their 2022“Best Law Firms” in the fields of Elder Law and Trusts & Estates for the New York metropolitan region. This marks the twelfth consecutive year that the firm, with offices in White Plains and Somers, N.Y., has been recognized for its professional excellence.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Law.com

Talent Wars Are Getting Dangerous for Law Firms

Each week, the Law.com Barometer newsletter, powered by the ALM Global Newsroom and Legalweek brings you the trends, disruptions, and shifts our reporters and editors are tracking through coverage spanning every beat and region across the ALM Global Newsroom. The micro-topic coverage will not only help you navigate the changing legal landscape but also prepare you to discuss these shifts with thousands of legal leaders at Legalweek New York 2022. Held in-person January 31- February 3, 2022, Legalweek is the one place where the entire legal profession gathers to explore topics and strategies tailored specifically to their roles and gain the tools to get legal business done. Registration now open.
NEW YORK STATE
setexasrecord.com

Clark Hill PLC Receives National and Regional Rankings in the 2022 Edition of Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms”

Clark Hill PLC issued the following announcement on Nov. 4. Clark Hill PLC received national and regional rankings in the 2022 edition of Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms.” Firms included in the list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. Rankings signal a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal knowledge. For more information on “Best Law Firms” and a list of full rankings for Clark Hill, visit bestlawfirms.usnews.com.
LAW
bloomberglaw.com

Steptoe & Johnson Names Renigar Law Firm’s First Woman Chair (1)

Steptoe & Johnson has elected Washington litigation partner Gwendolyn Prothro Renigar as its executive committee chair, the first woman and youngest lawyer to hold the role. Renigar, currently the firm’s 48-year-old vice chair and general counsel, will take over as chair effective Jan. 1, 2022. She succeeds Philip West, who has held the chair position for eight years and will remain with the firm as partner and co-head of the firm’s tax practice group after stepping down.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Standard Democrat

Sikeston Law Firm named as a Best Law Firm for fourth year

SIKESTON — Blanton, Nickell, Collins, Douglas and Hanschen, LLC in Sikeston, has been named a Tier 1 law firm for Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants and Commercial Litigation in the St. Louis Market by U.S. News – Best Lawyers® “Best Law Firms.” The firm was also named a Tier 2 law firm for Products Liability Litigation – Defendants in the St. Louis Market.
SIKESTON, MO
Tampa Bay News Wire

U.S. News – Best Lawyers® “Best Law Firms” Names Bryant Miller Olive P.A. 2022 National Tier 1 in Public Finance Law

U.S. News – Best Lawyers® “Best Law Firms” has named Bryant Miller Olive P.A. (BMO) as a National Tier 1 firm for Public Finance Law. In addition, BMO received a Metropolitan Tier 1 firm in Orlando for Public Finance Law; a Metropolitan Tier 2 designation in Atlanta for Public Finance Law; Metropolitan Tier 2 designations in Miami for Employment Law Management, Labor Law Management, and Public Finance Law; and Metropolitan Tier 2 designation in Tampa for Public Finance Law.
TAMPA, FL
Law.com

Management by Fear Is Becoming Ineffective at Law Firms

The days of managing through fear and or intimidation are numbered if firms want to keep their increasingly mobile young talent. Effective modern managers use communication and mutual respect to inspire good work. Transparency and consistent feedback can help dissolve the fear that keeps junior attorneys from thriving. Many lawyers...
ECONOMY
baybusinessnews.com

Cunningham Bounds In “Best Law Firms” List

Cunningham Bounds, LLC, has received rankings across two “Metropolitan Tiers” in the 2022 edition of “Best Law Firms” by U.S. News – Best Lawyers. For 2022, Cunningham Bounds has been named a “Tier 1 Metropolitan” firm in Mobile for the following practice areas: “Appellate Practice,” “Bet-the-Company Litigation,” “Commercial Litigation,” “Litigation – Banking & Finance,” “Litigation – Bankruptcy,” “Litigation – Construction,” “Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs” and “Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs.” The firm was also named a “Tier 2 Metropolitan” firm in Mobile for “Banking and Finance Law.” Only the highest-scoring law firms make it into the published edition of “Best Law Firms” each year, Cunningham Bounds said.
MOBILE, AL
The Ledger

Business News: Sessums Law Group listed among Best Law Firms

For the fifth year in a row, Sessums Law Group has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report and The Best Lawyers in America in the 2022 Best Law Firms rankings. The firms included in this list are recognized for professional excellence and have achieved consistent high marks from their peers and clients. Mark A. Sessums, founder of Sessums Law Group, was named to The Best Lawyers in America prestigious list for family law and personal injury litigation - plaintiffs. Sessums has been an attorney for more than 32-years and founded Sessums Law Group in 2008. He is the only lawyer in Florida with the following combination of credentials: certification in both Civil Trial Law and Marital and Family Law by the Florida Bar, as well as by the National Board of Trial Advocacy. Sessums has been recognized as a Super Lawyer each year since 2006 and is AV rated by Martindale Hubbell. Sessums Law Group is a civil law firm practicing in automobile accident law; personal injury and wrongful death; professional malpractice; criminal law; general civil law; and marital and family law. Sessums Law Group has offices in Tampa, Lakeland, Sarasota and Sebring, Florida. For more information, contact Mark Sessums at 863-646-8181 or visit or sessumslawgroup.com.
LAW
Billings Gazette

Patten, Peterman, Bekkedahl and Green PLLC recognized as one of the Best Law Firms in America

Patten, Peterman, Bekkedahl & Green, PLLC has been recognized in the 2021 Edition of the U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms” in America for professional excellence with consistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. Best Lawyers recognizes 5% of the lawyers practicing in the United States. Achieving tiered ranking signals a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise. The firm has been awarded a Tier 1 ranking in bankruptcy and creditor debtor rights, insolvency and reorganization law; a Tier 1 ranking in litigation – bankruptcy; and a Tier 2 ranking in bet-the-company litigation.
BILLINGS, MT
crbjbizwire.com

Finkel Law Firm LLC Announces New Attorneys

Finkel Law Firm LLC is pleased to announce that Kori McGraw and Dylan Glick have joined the firm as associates in the Charleston and Columbia offices. Kori is a native of St. Mary’s, GA and recent graduate of the Charleston School of Law. She will be focusing her practice on handling a combination of general litigation, default services, foreclosure, and homeowner’s association law.
CHARLESTON, SC
Law.com

Complacent Law Firms Lose Points With Clients

Welcome to the Law Firm Disrupted, a briefing from Law.com reporter Dan Packel that surveys new competitive pressures on law firms and how their managers are coping, plus insights on the tactics and tech employed by would-be disruptors. Have an opinion? Email me here. Want to be alerted to this dispatch in your inbox every Thursday? Sign up here.
LAW
WestfairOnline

NEW LAW FIRM ASSOCIATE

The recent hiring of Jessica Espinoza has expanded the insurance, litigation and dispute resolution practices of FLB Law in Westport. Stephen P. Fogerty, managing partner, said “Jessica brings to the firm a sophisticated, legal skillset she started honing in law school as well as a sincere commitment to volunteerism, a tenet that is embedded in…
WESTPORT, CT

