Jaffe Raitt Heuer & Weiss Named to the Best Law Firms List for 2022

Cunningham Bounds, LLC, has received rankings across two “Metropolitan Tiers” in the 2022 edition of “Best Law Firms” by U.S. News – Best Lawyers. For 2022, Cunningham Bounds has been named a “Tier 1 Metropolitan” firm in Mobile for the following practice areas: “Appellate Practice,” “Bet-the-Company Litigation,” “Commercial Litigation,” “Litigation – Banking & Finance,” “Litigation – Bankruptcy,” “Litigation – Construction,” “Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs” and “Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs.” The firm was also named a “Tier 2 Metropolitan” firm in Mobile for “Banking and Finance Law.” Only the highest-scoring law firms make it into the published edition of “Best Law Firms” each year, Cunningham Bounds said.
Comments / 0