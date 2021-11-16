ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Updated Caring Assistance Line replaces Senior Info Line

Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOklahomans can now get information and referral assistance through the newly updated statewide Caring Assistance Line. The number is (800) 211-2116. Some might recognize that number as the former Senior Info Line. Callers of any age can now use...

www.muskogeephoenix.com

