GREENBURGH, N.Y. — Tom Thibodeau was out of work two years ago, his time in Minnesota over and not yet hired by the Knicks. But Dice Yoshimoto, who had been a part of Thibodeau’s staff with the Bulls and the Timberwolves and would join Thibodeau in New York, was coaching in college at Georgia when he spotted Immanuel Quickley playing against his team. And that was enough to put a call into Thibodeau.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO