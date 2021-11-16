ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorkshire accused of helping Gary Ballance to evade drugs tests

By Nick Hoult,
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Yorkshire were accused of covering up Gary Ballance failing drug tests in 57 pages of explosive testimony provided by Azeem Rafiq and published by a parliamentary committee. On another bleak day for the crisis-torn county, former chairman Roger Hutton branded Yorkshire “institutionally racist” and said he could not sack executives in...

IN THIS ARTICLE
