ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

The Most Interesting Things Jim Harbaugh Said Ahead Of Maryland Game

By Brandon Brown
WolverineDigest
WolverineDigest
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CIrOu_0cyZ0rDs00

Jim Harbaugh took the podium on Monday in a good mood, and rightfully so. His team just did something it hasn't done in the past — won on the road after trailing late in the game.

Cade McNamara, Erick All, Hassan Haskins, Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo all made several big plays that helped propel the Wolverines to victory. After the 21-17 win over Penn State, Michigan is now 9-1 with a road game against Maryland up next. Harbaugh spoke about all of that on Monday afternoon and had some good things to say.

“It was just a great football experience had by all last Saturday. The game being in an iconic venue, two tremendous academic institutions competing against each other. They were knocking each other down, each was getting back up and making plays. For three and a half hours that was going on. At the end of the contest, there was a winner and a non-winner, but the biggest winner was the game of football.”

The quote is a little strange but that's on brand for Harbaugh. It's also spot on.

Being inside Beaver Stadium, on a cold fall afternoon with the mountains in the background while a very entertaining, back-and-forth game rages on is football perfection. There were big plays, lead changes, mistakes as well as some perfect execution. Overall it was just a very entertaining, well-played football game.

I feel fortunate to have been there for it and totally agree with Harbaugh's sentiment.

"We can talk about records, and I haven’t done this, but how many times [Hassan Haskins] has picked up a first down and how many times he picked up a first down in that game. How many times he’s picked up a first down all season — I don’t know if they keep that stat but I know he’s really good."

Another spot on assessment from Jim Harbaugh.

Hassan Haskins was an animal in the game. He carried the ball 31 times for 156 yards, 104 of which came after contact. And as for first downs, he battled for 12 of them in the contest. On the season, he has picked up 70 first downs, which leads the entire country. Earlier this season, Blake Corum was receiving most of the praise, and deservedly so, but Haskins has stepped up in a major way with Corum sidelined.

"I’ve gotta say Sean Clifford really was impressive in the football game. The amount of times we knocked him down — it was multiple. He took some really tough, aggressive hits. For him to bounce back the way he did, for him to come back and make some of the throws that he made, that was really impressive."

Clifford is tough as nails, there's no doubt about it. He has already been dinged up this season so for him to take the hits he took and bounce right back and finish the game says a lot about him.

With sacks, hits and hurries combined, Clifford was pressure 34 times in the game compared to just 13 for Cade McNamara. Clifford was also sacked eight times in the game. McNamara has been sacked just five times all season.

Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo have become one of the scariest pass-rushing duos in the country and they got to Clifford five times combined and did so with bad intentions. Give credit to Clifford for making plays in the game and keeping his team in it down the stretch.

"Taulia is a dynamic thrower. It’s fun to watch. We’ve been watching it in crossover games. We watch it in the quarterback room a lot when we’re watching the opponent we’re about to play. He just deals it. It has been fun to watch up until this point and now we’ve got to defend it."

Michigan is favored by 14.5 points over the Terps but Tagovailoa is certainly talented enough to propel his team if things are clicking on a given day. He's thrown for 3,105 yards and 20 touchdowns this season and can really put the ball wherever he wants. On the flip side, he has thrown 10 interceptions and been sacked 22 times on the year, so Michigan is definitely going to be honing in on those numbers and trying to add to those totals.

Any time a team has a more talented quarterback, there's reason to worry. I think Tagovailoa is a little more gifted than McNamara, but is he more effective? That's a different argument. At the end of the day, Michigan is just a much better team and should get the win, but don't sleep on Tagovailoa — it's clear Jim Harbaugh isn't.

"As far as long-term, who’s going to be, that prediction, everyone rents [the quarterback] position. Nobody owns the position — any position on the field. Not even the head coach. You lease, at best.”

This is how you have to answer the "future quarterback battle" question right now. Frankly, asking about the future of the position with two weeks left in the season is pretty dumb. No coach in America is going to say, "Yeah, the backup we have right now, who is really talented, is going to start over our current guy next season." I don't know why anyone would even bother asking that question.

It feels like it should be JJ McCarthy's show next season, but if Cade McNamara can play the position all season and lead U-M to an 11-1 record, a win over Ohio State and a shot at a Big Ten title, it's going to be hard to make a change no matter how talented the young gun is.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh’s Comment On Ohio State Game Is Going Viral

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is more than ready for his team to take on Ohio State next Saturday. Harbaugh spoke to the media on that topic after the Wolverines blasted the Maryland Terrapins, 59-18 to get to 10-1. Let’s just say that he knows what’s at stake. “We want...
OHIO STATE
On3.com

Big Ten office addresses officiating revelation of Jim Harbaugh

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh received a response from the Big Ten regarding a crucial officiating error in the Wolverines’ Week 9 contest against Michigan State. According to the Detroit Free Press, a spokesperson from the conference was “a little surprised” the coach made public comments because “confidentiality exists there.”
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Maryland State
footballscoop.com

Jim Harbaugh's pants literally caught fire against Penn State

The weather forecast for Michigan's game this past Saturday in Happy Valley against Penn State called for cloudy skies, 41 degrees, and right around 50% chance of rain. To keep Wolverines on the sideline warm, Michigan had some space heaters on the sideline, which led to an interesting wardrobe situation for Jim Harbaugh that exposed the base layer he was wearing underneath.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Mel Tucker fires back at Jim Harbaugh for calling out officiating

Michigan and Michigan State played two weeks ago, but there is still controversy surrounding the game. After a controversial call by officials on a touchdown run, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been clear in his frustration with what he thought was an incorrect call, and Michigan State coach Mel Tucker has fired back.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has Bold Claim About No. 6 Michigan

There wasn’t any movement at the top of the latest College Football Playoff rankings, but ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum believes at least one team in the top seven should have moved up a spot. During this Wednesday’s edition of Get Up, Finebaum said he thinks Michigan is under-ranked at the...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hassan Haskins
Person
Sean Clifford
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan fan releases hilarious video of Jim Harbaugh ‘prepping’ Cade McNamara for Penn State game

On Saturday at noon, No. 6 Michigan will be in Happy Valley to take on a Penn State team that is much better than their current record indicates. Just moments ago, Michigan fan Swanky Wolverine on Twitter released a hilarious spoof video showing Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh prepping QB Cade McNamara for their game against the Nittany Lions.
MICHIGAN STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Jim Harbaugh takes heat for ridiculous reason

Jim Harbaugh is an absolute magnet for criticism, partly because he makes himself an easy target. But he took some heat on Monday for a ridiculous reason. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines were robbed of a touchdown in their Oct. 30 loss to Michigan State, which marks their only defeat so far this season. Harbaugh said after the game that he would be submitting the play to the Big Ten for a review.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Fox News

Jim Harbaugh touts quarterback's pain threshold

University of Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara likely won’t win the Heisman, but he’s already won the respect of his coach, Jim Harbaugh. McNamara’s ability to play well through injury for the Wolverines is a big reason why Michigan, currently 8-1 and slotted sixth in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, still has a realistic shot to make the postseason final four.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maryland Stadium#American Football#Wolverines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh delivers spirited locker room speech at Penn State

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh watched his players fight to the end against a quality opponent and Cade McNamara's 47-yard touchdown connection to Erick All in the final moments proved to be the game-winner during Saturday's 21-17 victory at Penn State. Harbaugh delivered a passionate speech to his players in the post-game locker room as the Wolverines kept their Big Ten Championship hopes alive in a must-win setting on the road.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

For Jim Harbaugh and Michigan, Ohio State is top of mind again

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Before Michigan even took the field Saturday afternoon, Jim Harbaugh and his players knew the deal. Michigan State was on the proverbial ropes, taking one knockout blow after another en route to an ugly 56-7 loss to Ohio State, delivering the Wolverines exactly what they needed. A loss not only separated the two in-state rivals in the Big Ten East Division standings, but opened the door for Michigan to play a winner-takes-all game against the Buckeyes next Saturday, Nov. 27, in Ann Arbor.
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

Jim Harbaugh provides update on running back Blake Corum

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh provided a non-update on Monday for injured running back Blake Corum. “I never know, I get asked that every Monday,” Harbaugh said. Corum has been banged up since the Indiana game on Nov. 6. He was out and about in the Ypsilanti, Michigan, community...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Sends Clear Message Before Ohio State Game

This weekend would be an opportune time for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh to register his first victory over Ohio State. Both teams enter their annual rivalry game 10-1 overall; Michigan is 7-1 in the Big Ten, while Ohio State is 8-0. The winner of Saturday’s contest in Ann Arbor will win the Big Ten East and reach the conference title game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WolverineDigest

WolverineDigest

Detroit, MI
931
Followers
716
Post
186K+
Views
ABOUT

WolverineDigest is a FanNation channel covering University of Michigan athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy