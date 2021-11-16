The Most Interesting Things Jim Harbaugh Said Ahead Of Maryland Game

Jim Harbaugh took the podium on Monday in a good mood, and rightfully so. His team just did something it hasn't done in the past — won on the road after trailing late in the game.

Cade McNamara, Erick All, Hassan Haskins, Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo all made several big plays that helped propel the Wolverines to victory. After the 21-17 win over Penn State, Michigan is now 9-1 with a road game against Maryland up next. Harbaugh spoke about all of that on Monday afternoon and had some good things to say.

“It was just a great football experience had by all last Saturday. The game being in an iconic venue, two tremendous academic institutions competing against each other. They were knocking each other down, each was getting back up and making plays. For three and a half hours that was going on. At the end of the contest, there was a winner and a non-winner, but the biggest winner was the game of football.”

The quote is a little strange but that's on brand for Harbaugh. It's also spot on.

Being inside Beaver Stadium, on a cold fall afternoon with the mountains in the background while a very entertaining, back-and-forth game rages on is football perfection. There were big plays, lead changes, mistakes as well as some perfect execution. Overall it was just a very entertaining, well-played football game.

I feel fortunate to have been there for it and totally agree with Harbaugh's sentiment.

"We can talk about records, and I haven’t done this, but how many times [Hassan Haskins] has picked up a first down and how many times he picked up a first down in that game. How many times he’s picked up a first down all season — I don’t know if they keep that stat but I know he’s really good."

Another spot on assessment from Jim Harbaugh.

Hassan Haskins was an animal in the game. He carried the ball 31 times for 156 yards, 104 of which came after contact. And as for first downs, he battled for 12 of them in the contest. On the season, he has picked up 70 first downs, which leads the entire country. Earlier this season, Blake Corum was receiving most of the praise, and deservedly so, but Haskins has stepped up in a major way with Corum sidelined.

"I’ve gotta say Sean Clifford really was impressive in the football game. The amount of times we knocked him down — it was multiple. He took some really tough, aggressive hits. For him to bounce back the way he did, for him to come back and make some of the throws that he made, that was really impressive."

Clifford is tough as nails, there's no doubt about it. He has already been dinged up this season so for him to take the hits he took and bounce right back and finish the game says a lot about him.

With sacks, hits and hurries combined, Clifford was pressure 34 times in the game compared to just 13 for Cade McNamara. Clifford was also sacked eight times in the game. McNamara has been sacked just five times all season.

Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo have become one of the scariest pass-rushing duos in the country and they got to Clifford five times combined and did so with bad intentions. Give credit to Clifford for making plays in the game and keeping his team in it down the stretch.

"Taulia is a dynamic thrower. It’s fun to watch. We’ve been watching it in crossover games. We watch it in the quarterback room a lot when we’re watching the opponent we’re about to play. He just deals it. It has been fun to watch up until this point and now we’ve got to defend it."

Michigan is favored by 14.5 points over the Terps but Tagovailoa is certainly talented enough to propel his team if things are clicking on a given day. He's thrown for 3,105 yards and 20 touchdowns this season and can really put the ball wherever he wants. On the flip side, he has thrown 10 interceptions and been sacked 22 times on the year, so Michigan is definitely going to be honing in on those numbers and trying to add to those totals.

Any time a team has a more talented quarterback, there's reason to worry. I think Tagovailoa is a little more gifted than McNamara, but is he more effective? That's a different argument. At the end of the day, Michigan is just a much better team and should get the win, but don't sleep on Tagovailoa — it's clear Jim Harbaugh isn't.

"As far as long-term, who’s going to be, that prediction, everyone rents [the quarterback] position. Nobody owns the position — any position on the field. Not even the head coach. You lease, at best.”

This is how you have to answer the "future quarterback battle" question right now. Frankly, asking about the future of the position with two weeks left in the season is pretty dumb. No coach in America is going to say, "Yeah, the backup we have right now, who is really talented, is going to start over our current guy next season." I don't know why anyone would even bother asking that question.

It feels like it should be JJ McCarthy's show next season, but if Cade McNamara can play the position all season and lead U-M to an 11-1 record, a win over Ohio State and a shot at a Big Ten title, it's going to be hard to make a change no matter how talented the young gun is.