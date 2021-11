TORONTO — The Rangers’ ‘Kid Line’ is back. After the nickname caught on for the trio of Alexis Lafreniere, Filip Chytil and Kaapo Kakko last season, it has been passed on to the Rangers’ newly formed third line in the wake of Sammy Blais’ season-ending ACL tear. With Kakko’s ascension to the second line this year, Lafreniere and Chytil have been reunited with Julien Gauthier, who has suddenly been presented with his best opportunity to secure a lineup spot since the Hurricanes traded him to the Rangers last February.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO