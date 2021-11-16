ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Landry among AGs challenging vaccination rule for health care providers

By Deanna B. Narveson
Baton Rouge Business Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced this morning he has filed a lawsuit against a new Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services rule that mandates COVID-19 vaccines for employees, which he says will cause a health care shortage. In his suit challenging the legality of the rule,...

McKnight's

Judge denies injunction against healthcare worker vaccine mandate

The federal government’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for healthcare workers has survived its first legal challenge, with a federal judge rejecting Florida’s bid to put a temporary restraining order on the rule. For now, the rule, and its deadlines requiring a first shot by Dec. 6 and a second by Jan....
U.S. POLITICS
Tampa Bay Times

Judge denies Florida’s request to block US health care vaccination rule

TALLAHASSEE — A federal judge has quickly rejected Florida’s request to block a Biden administration requirement that workers at hospitals, nursing homes and other health care providers be vaccinated against COVID-19. U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers issued an 11-page order Saturday denying a motion by Attorney General Ashley Moody for a preliminary injunction or temporary restraining order against the federal rule. Moody’s office filed a lawsuit Wednesday challenging the rule and sought an injunction or temporary restraining order before the vaccination requirement takes effect Dec. 6.
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

State of Florida loses first round in challenge to health care worker vaccine mandate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB) - The State of Florida has been dealt an initial blow in its battle to block a federal rule requiring health care workers to get vaccinated. The federal policy conflicts with the state law banning vaccine mandates and could result in facilities facing stiff fines, but health care groups are most concerned about how the mandate will affect staffing levels.
FLORIDA STATE
Kaiser Family Foundation

Key Questions About the New COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement for Health Care Provider Staff

On November 5, 2021, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) published regulations that establish the first ever federal vaccination requirements for health care provider staff. Drawing on its authority to establish patient health and safety standards, CMS is requiring health care providers that participate in the Medicare and/or Medicaid programs to ensure that their staff are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The new rule applies to staff who provide any care, treatment, or other services for providers or patients, including contractors and volunteers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX 43

Letter to Pa. health care providers encourage 'vaccine counseling' to patients who choose not to get a COVID-19 shot

HARRISBURG, Pa. — In a push to get more people vaccinated, Pennsylvania’s Acting Physician General is sending a letter to health care providers across the Commonwealth. However, the letter is raising some privacy concerns. It identifies a z-code that doctors can use to indicate vaccine counseling occurred, despite a patient...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
dailynewsandmore.com

Nursing Homes Down 221,000 Jobs Since Start Of Pandemic Long term care industry facing worst job loss among all health care providers

REPORT: Nursing Homes Down 221,000 Jobs Since Start Of Pandemic Long term care industry facing worst job loss among all health care providers. WASHINGTON, D.C. – The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL), representing more than 14,000 nursing homes and assisted living communities across the country that provide care to approximately five million people each year, released a report today showing long term facilities are suffering from the worst labor crisis and job loss than any other health care sector. Nursing homes alone have seen its industry’s employment level drop by 14 percent or 221,000 jobs since the beginning of the pandemic.While hospitals, physicians’ offices, outpatient care centers and other health care facilities have reached or surpassed pre-pandemic staffing levels, nursing homes and assisted living communities are still experiencing substantial job losses according to the latest October employment data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).
HEALTH SERVICES
Bozeman Daily Chronicle

Montana AG joins challenge to federal vax mandates for health care workers

For the third time in as many weeks, Montana’s attorney general has joined with other Republican-led states to challenge a rule from the Biden administration aimed at boosting the nation’s stagnant rate of vaccination against COVID-19, calling it an "unprecedented overreach." The state is one of a dozen that on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
usf.edu

Florida's health care providers are stuck between federal and state COVID-19 rules

Florida lawmakers voted this week to clamp down on COVID-19 mandates from businesses and the federal government. Hours before the Florida Legislature convened a special session Monday, doctors with the Committee to Protect Health Care held a media event via Zoom. They pleaded with the legislature to reject what they referred to as Gov. Ron DeSantis’ anti-health proposals.
FLORIDA STATE
Baton Rouge Business Report

Medical marijuana program not expanding fast enough, state lawmakers say

Louisiana Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain came under fire today from state lawmakers who complain that his regulatory agency is moving too slowly in expanding the medical marijuana products available to patients. Strain, a Republican, told a special legislative commission looking at the state’s medicinal pot program that he won’t compromise...
HEALTH
