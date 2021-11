Le'Veon Bell's time with the Baltimore Ravens has come to a close, at least for now, as the former All-Pro running back was released by the team on Tuesday. Bell signed with the Ravens back in early September following Baltimore's backfield suffering a number of key season-ending injuries, including to J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. He originally signed to the practice squad but made his way onto the active roster and appeared in five games for the club over the first 10 weeks of the regular season.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO