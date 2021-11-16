ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jags add CB Michael Jacquet to practice squad; CB Lorenzo Burns to practice squad IR

By James Johnson
 6 days ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars made some practice squad transactions to start the week, including adding Michael Jacquet. That came as the team placed cornerback Lorenzo Burns on the practice squad injured reserve, giving them the room to add another player.

Jacquet is in his second season in the NFL. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2020 with the Philadelphia Eagles. Jacquet played in seven games as a rookie, starting two. He registered 12 tackles (one of which was a sack), a forced fumble and three pass breakups.

Before entering the league, Jacquet attended Louisiana-Lafayette. He accumulated four picks and 18 pass breakups in four seasons.

