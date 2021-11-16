Jaguars waive WR Tyron Johnson

The Jacksonville Jaguars are shaking things up at receiver after the unit has struggled in recent weeks. On Tuesday, the team announced that it was releasing receiver Tyron Johnson, who was claimed off waivers on Sept. 1 after his release from the Los Angeles Chargers.

Johnson was claimed with the hopes of bringing some speed to the receiving corps, but he never really caught on with the offense and struggled to see the field. As a result, Laquon Treadwell and Tavon Austin have been the only reserve receivers used in recent weeks.

Though he was active for the first four games, his only appearance since came in the Week 8 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, in which he had two targets on 13 snaps (both season highs for him). He dropped a deep ball late in that game, and he finishes his Jags tenure with just two catches for 16 yards.

He was signed with the hope that he could replicate some of his late-season success last season with the Los Angeles Chargers. He finished the 2020 season with 20 catches for 398 yards and three touchdowns, becoming one of Justin Herbert’s favorite targets later in the season. An undrafted player in 2019 out of Oklahoma State, Johnson bounced around a bit before landing in Los Angeles last year.

With Johnson gone, Jacksonville will likely look to find another speedy receiver, as the only player on the roster who currently fits that profile is converted cornerback and return specialist Jamal Agnew. His release makes it likely that veteran receiver John Brown, who was added to the practice squad last week, will be active for the game against San Francisco on Sunday.