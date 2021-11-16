ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Creating Smarter Methods of Robotics Systems

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEsteban Lopez (ME ’20, M.S. MAE 2nd Year): My name is Esteban Lopez, and I’m a mechanical engineering student at the Armour College of Engineering. My thesis and research is going to be in data-driven methods applied to mechanical problems. We're applying an artificial intelligence method called reinforcement learning to see...

rice.edu

Rice expert: Medical robots poised to become smaller, softer, smarter, more autonomous and more commercializable

HOUSTON -- (Nov. 11, 2021) – Medical robots have advanced quickly since the milestone achievement of long-distance telesurgery 20 years ago . Today’s medical robots are capable of guiding cameras in colonoscopies and endoscopies, implanting electrodes in the brain, performing microsurgeries inside the eye, providing rehabilitation therapy for stroke patients and much more.
ENGINEERING
roboticstomorrow.com

4 Critical Considerations When Selecting a Robotic End-Effector System

The robotics industry has been undergoing a noticeable demographic shift in recent years. Whereas the preponderance of robotics usage had traditionally been in conjunction with industrial applications, there has been significant growth in the use of non-traditional robots. The most popular are customer-service robots, personal-assistant robots, unmanned aerial vehicles (or drones) and so-called “driverless” vehicles. Despite that shifting landscape, industrial robots will remain a critical part of a market that some expect to reach $500 billion in sales revenue by 2025.
ENGINEERING
The Independent

Engineers create ‘soft’ robots that could move like millipedes or go inside people

Scientists have found a way to make ‘soft robots’ using balloons that change shape when inflated with air.This new technology has been used to create a robot with a gripping hand, a flapping fish tail, and a moving coil that can be used to retrieve a ball.In contrast to conventional rigid robots, these soft robots are “naturally geared to interact with the soft stuff, like humans or tomatoes”, assistant professor of chemical and biological engineering at Pierre-Thomas Brun at Princeton says.This could make them significantly more useful for harvesting food, taking items off a conveyor belt, or providing health care...
ENGINEERING
aithority.com

Doosan Robotics Wins Honoree At CES 2022 Innovation Awards For Its Camera Robot System

Doosan Robotics announced it has been named as Honoree in the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 Innovation Awards for its camera robot system, “New Inspiration. New Angle. (NINA)”. The CES Innovation Awards program, organized by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), is an annual competition honoring outstanding consumer technology products. Doosan’s...
ELECTRONICS
City
Chicago, IL
techxplore.com

Tiny bubbles: Researchers develop a flexible new system for creating soft robotics

Princeton researchers have invented bubble casting, a new way to make soft robots using "fancy balloons" that change shape in predictable ways when inflated with air. The new system involves injecting bubbles into a liquid polymer, letting the material solidify and inflating the resulting device to make it bend and move. The researchers used this approach to design and create hands that grip, a fishtail that flaps and slinky-like coils that retrieve a ball. They hope that their simple and versatile method, published Nov. 10 in the journal Nature, will accelerate the development of new types of soft robots.
ENGINEERING
siliconangle.com

Nvidia’s new autonomous driving system can park safely and create real-time maps

Nvidia Corp. has unveiled what it claims is a production-ready autonomous vehicle platform powered by a combination of sensors, its Ampere graphics processing units and its Drive Orin system-on-a-chip, plus a unique mapping technology platform. Nvidia Drive Hyperion 8 was announced today at Nvidia GTC 2021, and is said to...
COMPUTERS
Wired

The Smarter Technology Creating a More Sustainable Future for All

Diagnosed with motor neuron disease, an incurable affliction in which muscles deteriorate to the point of paralysis, Scott-Morgan made a life-changing action. Drawing on decades of experience in robotics, he used technology to devise ways to keep his vital functions going; he also came up with an ingenious method to continue communicating with people once he lost the ability to speak, recording 20,000 different words so that he could string together sentences in his own voice. Now, four years later, Scott-Morgan is partnering with Lenovo, the global technology company, to use artificial intelligence to develop assistive-technology solutions for people with challenging conditions everywhere. “I applied a lifetime of research to rewrite my own future,” says Scott-Morgan, who is still working and thriving today. “But far more important, I now have the chance to rewrite the future for millions—and eventually billions.” With “leaders like DXC Technology and Lenovo, I find the once dark future incredibly bright.”
TECHNOLOGY
nojitter.com

Build Smarter to Accelerate CX Roadmaps

Businesses are putting a lot of pressure on enterprise IT managers and developers to speed up their customer experience (CX) transformation and improve their digital competitiveness.Businesses that have not prioritized this requirement risk getting left behind given the fast-evolving customer preferences and emerging players offering customer-convenient experiences. Enterprise IT teams...
ECONOMY
DRONELIFE

Drones, Robots, and More: Will Automation Create Jobs – or Unemployment?

On Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 10:00am ET, Congressman Jim Himes (CT-04), the Chairman of the U.S. House Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth, held a hearing titled “Our Changing Economy: The Economic Effects of Technological Innovation, Automation and the Future of Work,” to look at the impact that technology like drones, robots, and technology advances in automation and digitization will have on the American economy and workers nationwide. Will automation create jobs, or more unemployment and wage stagnation?
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

Eliminate cyber friction with smarter technology

In modern organizations, it’s natural for there to be some friction between cybersecurity teams and employees. While the cybersecurity teams defends the organization’s attack surface with a defense-in-depth combination of tools, processes, and technology, it’s the employees who are really on the front lines. An organization’s employees act as a...
TECHNOLOGY
