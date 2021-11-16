ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Position-by-position grades from the 49ers convincing 31-10 victory over the Rams

By Niners Nation
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been quite an erratic few weeks for the San Francisco 49ers. After arguably the lowest point of the Kyle Shanahan...

www.chatsports.com

The Big Lead

Rams-Titans Fan Fight Ends With Two Knockouts

The Los Angeles Rams had a rough one Sunday night, losing 28-16 at home to the Tennessee Titans. While the team struggled on the field, Rams fans in the stands at SoFi Stadium got feisty, which led to a pretty serious brawl in the stands. In what was a vicious...
NFL
New York Post

Titans fan dragged down steps in violent fight at Rams game

A video posted to Twitter on Sunday night showed a group of fans engaging in a fight that ended with a Tennessee Titans supporter getting thrown down the steps – and another fan’s head getting stepped on. The Titans played the Los Angeles Rams this past weekend on “Sunday Night...
NFL
49erswebzone

Recap: 49ers turn in dominant performance in 31-10 pasting of Rams

664 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Things didn't look good for the San Francisco 49ers on paper heading into their home matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, having lost five of their past six games while not having won a game at Levi's Stadium in over a year.
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

Los Angeles Rams vs Tennessee Titans position grades

The Los Angeles Rams took their second loss of the season Sunday night against the Tennessee Titans 28-16. The Rams offense operated under pressure straight away and gave up costly turnovers in the first half that ended up being the difference after failing to recover. Here are the breakdowns by position group and the resulting letter grades.
NFL
Herald-Palladium

49ers win 1st home game in more than a year, 31-10 over Rams

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — After a nearly two-month stretch that featured one win and far too many disappointments, the San Francisco 49ers were running out of time to establish an identity this season. An opening 18-play touchdown drive against the rival Los Angeles Rams was a pretty good start.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans' top PFF grades from Week 9 win over Rams

Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard earned the top overall Pro Football Focus grade during the team’s Week 9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Byard, who notched a pick-six off Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and continues to make his case for Defensive Player of the Year, earned an 86.7, the highest mark of any player on Tennessee’s roster.
NFL
RamDigest

5 Takeaways From the Rams' Week 10 Loss to 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams cruised past opponents during the first two months of the season, but in recent weeks they've encountered two lopsided losses to the Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers. On Monday night, the Rams went into Levi's Stadium for their primetime slate and were pushed around by...
NFL
sandiegouniontribune.com

Rams’ 31-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers by the numbers

6-18 Rams’ regular-season record under Sean McVay when trailing after the first half. They are 41-0 when leading. Year Matthew Stafford last had consecutive games with two or more interceptions. He also has thrown pick-sixes in consecutive games for first time since his rookie season (2009). 5. Consecutive victories for...
NFL
All49ers

49ers Find Themselves in 31-10 Beatdown Over Rams

It had been since Week 6 of the 2020 season that the San Francisco 49ers had won a game at home. That win was against the Rams on Sunday Night Football, so it is only fitting that the 49ers get back in the winning column through the Rams again. No...
NFL
ESPN

Physical San Francisco 49ers find identity in victory over Rams

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- For the first nine weeks, the San Francisco 49ers have been a team without an identity. There was little doubt who the Niners wanted to be -- an approximation of the 2019 squad that leans on a physical run game and dominant defensive front -- but there were few signs they could recapture that form. Until Monday night.
NFL
RamDigest

Rams Routed by 49ers on Monday Night Football, Falling 31-10

The Los Angeles Rams came into Levi's Stadium looking to put their shortcomings from last week's loss behind them with the assistance of newly added Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. during a primetime slate against the San Francisco 49ers. Ultimately, the Rams came out of the gates swinging, attempting...
NFL
San Francisco Chronicle

49ers' safety Jimmie Ward snaps drought with 2 interceptions in 31-10 win over Rams

Jimmie Ward is an experienced safety who thrives in various coverages and mentors his younger 49ers teammates. But 7½ seasons into his NFL career, he is seldom mentioned among the top players at his position. The reason is simple: In a league that prizes highlight-worthy plays, Ward delivers few takeaways....
NFL
49erswebzone.com

15 manhandling observations from the 49ers’ dominant win over the Rams

601 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers desperately needed a win Monday Night against the Los Angeles Rams. On the heels of an extremely poor effort at home against the Arizona Cardinals, the team was looking to bounce back. No one expected the 49ers to win. But we had hoped they would at least play well and keep the game close.
NFL
NFL

2021 NFL season, Week 10: What we learned from 49ers' win over Rams on Monday night

San Francisco decided to reverse its course of homefield failure with some old-fashion pad cracking. From the first snap to the last, the 49ers played with more aggression and a greater sense of urgency, seizing the opportunity to make a statement on a national stage just eight days after a Colt McCoy-led team dominated them on their own turf. San Francisco ended its home-game drought with emphasis, flying around the field, delivering the blows on an every-down basis, and making sure to win at the point of attack on both sides of the ball. The strongest response the Rams mounted was from veteran Andrew Whitworth, who didn't like that his team was being pushed around and ended up drawing a penalty. These 49ers looked nothing like the squad that lost at home to an injury-riddled Cardinals team last week. They need to be this team from here on out.
NFL
NBC Sports

How PFF graded Deebo, 49ers in dominant win over Rams

The 49ers' PFF scores reflect a dominant performance in their 31-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Kyle Shanahan’s challenge to the team to close out the night with at least 40 run attempts appeared to heighten the physicality of the team. The 49ers set the tone early with two lengthy drives that kept the Rams' offense on the sidelines for all but eight plays in the first quarter.
NFL
East Bay Times

49ers’ studs and duds from a blowout win over the Los Angeles Rams

SANTA CLARA — Not a lot of room for “duds” this week. Not with the thorough and physical 31-10 beating the 49ers put on the Los Angeles Rams Monday night before a national television audience. The 49ers (4-5) dominated the Rams (7-3) from the outset, piling up the rushing attempts...
NFL
SF

Morning Report: Recapping Everything from 49ers Dominant Win Over Rams

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, November 16. 49ers Spoil OBJ, Von Miller's Debut in 5th-Straight Win Over Rams. Monday night might have been the most complete performance from the San Francisco 49ers so far through the 2021 season. San Francisco played a clean game while leading the contest wire-to-wire in the decisive, 31-10, victory over the Los Angeles Rams. The 49ers have now won five-straight contests against the Rams, who entered Monday night sitting atop the division alongside the Arizona Cardinals.
NFL
49erswebzone

Key stats from the 49ers’ 31-10 Week 10 win over the Rams

90 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers improved to 4-5 on the season after their 31-10 Week 10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium. Below are several statistics and notes...
NFL

