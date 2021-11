LYONS — It took the better part of Saturday to fix a series of water leaks throughout the City of Lyons. Eleven water leaks occurred between Wednesday and Friday and people from across central Kansas came to help. In a Saturday evening Facebook post, the City Administrator thanked all the city employees, Lyons Police Department, Lyons Fire Department, APAC, City of Ellsworth, KDOT, Rice County Sheriff, Kansas Highway Patrol, Rice County Emergency/EMS Management, City of Hutchinson, City of Pratt, all volunteers who helped by donations or helping to pass out and deliver water, those who donated food, who offered services and more.

LYONS, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO