Garden State of Hockey- Episode 116: More Mixed Results

Back in April of last season, when the Devils were selling off assets at the trade deadline for futures for seemingly the 20th year in-a-row, Fitzgerald actually dealt a 3rd round pick away. The target? The 7th defenseman from the Washington Capitals. The then 23 year-old left-shot blue-liner had only played 7 games prior to the trade, and did not record a point. He was averaging 13:23 per game (per hockey reference) when he did manage to sneak a game in, so it’s probably safe to say he didn’t exactly have the faith of the coaching staff. Still, it’s a little odd for a playoff team to be dealing guys away. Depth is important in the playoffs and Siegenthaler had fresh legs and playoff game experience under his belt. As it turns out, Siegenthaler asked for a trade mainly due to lack of playing time. The Devils just so happened to be in the market for a defenseman or two at the time, so the Swiss blue-liner ends up in Newark where he had the chance to play more, the Capitals collect a decent asset for someone who wasn’t a regular for them and wasn’t happy spending his time in the press-box, and the Devils got a potential piece for their future. When the trade was made, the reaction was mostly positive from Devil’s fans. It is hard to be too upset when you’re getting a young NHL player for a 3rd rounder who may turn into a player for the team in 3-5 years, or just as likely not at all.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO