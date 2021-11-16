ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Classroom must be configured with a valid education configuration profile error

By callegrafi
vmware.com
 7 days ago

We have teacher ipads that gets an error in...

communities.vmware.com

Comments / 0

Related
wraltechwire.com

‘Flipped’ classroom at Duke – is this the future for education?

DURHAM – It’s not exactly a magical portal connecting a country manor to the forest of Narnia, but the pass-through door between classrooms 126 and 130 in Duke Engineering’s Wilkinson Building has certainly allowed some interesting new things to happen this semester in ECE 551D: Programming, Data Structures, and Algorithms in C++.
EDUCATION
vmware.com

Introducing Virtual Machine Desired State Configuration

If I had to pitch you Virtual Machine Desired State Configuration (or “Project VMDSC,” as we call it) in an elevator at the next VMworld, I would tell you that it would completely change the way you interact with your infrastructure. Dramatic? Yes. Over-dramatic? Also, yes `¯\_(ツ)_/¯`. But it’s not...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Cloud builder validation error.

I am trying to do a VCF deployment over VXRail "Two vDS with custom profile and NIC level redundancy". The VXRail is having 2x25G onboard ports(vmnic0 and vmnic1) and 2 x 25G ports in PCI Card(vmnic2 and vmnic3). Part of VXRail Deployment, One System VDS is created with vmnic0 and...
SOFTWARE
wlvt.org

Beyond the Classroom: Early Childhood Education

Join us as we discuss the importance of Early Childhood Education and services that are available to you. Guests: Katrin L. Blamey, Ph.D. DeSales University Education Department Chair; Charles Dinofrio, President & CEO of Lehigh Valley Children’s Centers.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classroom#Ipads
vmware.com

Re: vCenter 7 error - no healthy upstream

I'm working on brand new ESXi 7.0.0 deployment and have run into an issue when deploying vCenter 7. When browsing to the vCenter UI I receive a "no healthy upstream" error. I can access vCenter Server Management without issue. I've done some googling and have been pointed towards certificate issues...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Displaying VM IP addresses in single row

I need your help in modifying my basic script here to list VMs information, especially the IP addresses as a single row .CSV separated by a comma:. The problem with the above IP addresses column is that it creates additional rows when the VMs have multiple vNICs or just attached vNIC without any IP address assigned.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
vmware.com

vRO Skyline Collector showing "Communication Issues" since upgrade

Since upgrading vROM to 8.6.0 (18741589) it is showing its collector in Skyline as having "Communication Issues". However, if I login into vROM and go to Data Sources > Integrations I can see the "Skyline Adapter" and the the Status shows OK; validating the connection also states "Test connection successful."
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
vmware.com

Re: vsan file services smb

I want to enable SMB on vsan file services. Ran into an issue, so I disabled it, and now want to re-enable it. It is picking up the previous config which I would like to alter. How can I erase the previous config? I looked for a json that might contain it but nothing obvious stood out.
COMPUTERS
The Conversation U.S.

Career-based classes keep students more engaged

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea Taking a STEM-related career and technical education course in high school makes low-income students more engaged in school than those who don’t take such a course. This is what education scholars Michael Gottfried, Daniel Klasik and I found in our study using survey data from nearly 20,000 high school students across the country. We found that career and technical education courses related to science, technology, engineering and mathematics were linked with higher engagement in the 11th grade for low-income students. This finding held after taking key student and school...
EDUCATION
github.blog

Team member pull request review notifications can be configured independently of auto assignment

The "Only notify requested team members" setting can now be enabled independently of "Enable auto assignment" in the Team's code review settings. This is useful in scenarios where many users are auto assigned but not all users require notification. For example, when repositories are configured with teams as code owners but contributors know the specific individual to review their pull request. This setting now allows you to require that team for review, but without always notifying the whole team unnecessarily.
COMPUTERS
Forbes

The Benefits Of Low Code In Configuring Omnichannel Platforms

Founding CEO and President of AINS, overseeing the company’s corporate strategy and product development. Planning for the future has never been an easy task, but the sudden shift to remote work exposed inefficiencies in the way we work. Businesses that operated primarily or even solely on paper prior to the Covid-19 pandemic found themselves scrambling, and leadership was forced to confront operational backlog or face crippling costs.
TECHNOLOGY
vmware.com

Auto Deploy Script Bundle for HPE SUT Configuration

Greetings all-- Having an issue with an autodeploy script bundle and could use some help. We have HPE Synergy Blades and are wanting to install ESXi using Stateful AutoDeploy to get 'em into the VC/Cluster where vLCM can control it from there. The problem I'm running into is the HPE SUT utility by default isn't configured for AutoDeploy and so I'm trying to use an AutoDeploy script bundle to execute the oneliner that changes SUT to AutoDeploy.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Configure-vcd script failed to complete

I am trying to set up a new vCD 10.3.1 and I am able to access the management and I am sure that my NFS is correctly configured. But When it tries to finish it fails during clean up. I have attached the screenshot and logs from root@vcd [ /opt/vmware/vcloud-director/logs...
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Build Your First Machine Learning Model With Zero Configuration — Exploring Google Colab

It’s just that easy to start your machine learning journey. Machine learning (ML) is trending, and every company wants to leverage ML to help them better their products or services. Thus, we’ve been observing a growing demand for ML engineers, and such demand has drawn the attention of many people. However, ML may sound daunting to many, especially to those who have little coding or data-related work experience.
SOFTWARE
Forbes

Correctly Configuring Clouds Is More Than Checking Settings

Steve Riley is a Field CTO at Netskope. Gartner made an interesting prediction just a few years ago: "Through 2025, 99% of cloud security failures will be the customer's fault." Practically every single cloud security failure can be fairly described as a misconfiguration of one kind or another. The 2025 end is kind of arbitrary, really; the prediction is likely to be true until the end of time.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

"This Virtual Machine is configured for 64-bit operating systems. However, 64-bit operation is not possible. This host does not support Intel VT-x."

I have the following configs set in .vmx file of the VM:. I also have vhv.allow = "TRUE" set in /etc/vmware/config. (Though, its mentioned in some of your threads [https://communities.vmware.com/message/2220460#2220460] that this option is not needed in ESXi 5.1 and above. Regarding my machine settings:. Supports 64-bit Longmode : Yes.
COMPUTERS
The Windows Club

iTunes has detected a problem with your audio configuration in Windows 11/10

ITunes, an Apple service, is very popular amidst the sea of music streaming apps for Windows 11/10. However, recently, many users reported that while launching iTunes, they see the following error message. iTunes has detected a problem with your audio configuration. Audio/Video playback may not operate properly. In this article,...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy