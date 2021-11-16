Classroom must be configured with a valid education configuration profile error

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work.
The big idea
Taking a STEM-related career and technical education course in high school makes low-income students more engaged in school than those who don’t take such a course. This is what education scholars Michael Gottfried, Daniel Klasik and I found in our study using survey data from nearly 20,000 high school students across the country.
We found that career and technical education courses related to science, technology, engineering and mathematics were linked with higher engagement in the 11th grade for low-income students. This finding held after taking key student and school...
Comments / 0