Michael Savarino, Paolo Banchero face DWI charges after traffic stop

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
AP Photo/Ben McKeown

Michael Savarino and Paolo Banchero reportedly face driving while impaired charges after the two Duke Blue Devils players were stopped early Sunday morning, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Savarino, the grandson of Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski, was charged with DWI after getting stopped in Orange County, North Carolina. Banchero, a potential No. 1 pick next year, was charged with aiding and abetting DWI.

The N.C. Highway Patrol stopped Savarino for a stop sign violation and later observed signs of impairment. He registered a blood-alcohol level of .08 and was taken into custody. He was charged with DWI, driving after consuming alcohol under the age of 21 and the stop sign violation. His court date is set for Dec. 9.

The two players were riding in a 2017 Jeep SUV registered to Banchero. He was released at the site of the stop and will have a court date on Dec. 8. According to the report, aiding and abetting a DWI can be cited when a person knowingly turns their vehicle over to someone that is impaired or when they fail to stop an impaired person from driving.

Krzyzewski released the following statement through the program:

We are reviewing a legal matter involving two members of the men’s basketball team. Any further actions as a result of this situation will ultimately be determined by the Vice President/Director of Athletics and University officials.

Savarino joined the program as a walk-on in 2019 and was elevated to a scholarship player this past offseason. He made his season debut on Friday, recording one rebound in four minutes during a win over Army. He logged two appearances last season.

Banchero, the No. 3 recruit in this year’s class, was named the ACC Preseason Player of the Year and is widely considered to be in the conversation to become the top pick in the NBA next year. He produced 22 points in his debut on Nov. 9 and is averaging 19.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals.

The seventh-ranked Blue Devils return to play on Tuesday against Campbell at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The status of the two players for that contest is not known.

