ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

BBC picks up Greg Berlanti’s superhero drama Superman & Lois

By Ruth Lawes
c21media.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK pubcaster the BBC has acquired Superman & Lois, a superhero drama from writer, producer and director Greg Berlanti. Produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros Television, Superman & Lois...

www.c21media.net

Comments / 0

Related
readjunk.com

Superman & Lois: The Complete First Season (Blu-Ray + Digital)

Starring: Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wole Parks, Adam Rayner, Dylan Walsh, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Stacey Farber. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment provided me with a free copy of this Blu-ray set that I reviewed in this post. The opinions I share are my own.
TV SERIES
UPI News

'Superman & Lois' coming to BBC One in December

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Superman & Lois is coming to BBC One and iPlayer in December. The BBC confirmed Tuesday that it acquired the CW superhero drama and will air it in the United Kingdom. Superman & Lois hails from Warner Bros. Television. The series follows Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin),...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Superman & Lois - Picked up in the UK by BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Superhero drama Superman & Lois acquired for BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The BBC has acquired the UK premiere of Warner Bros. Television’s hit US Super Hero drama Superman & Lois, with series one coming to BBC One in an early evening slot on Saturday 4 December and all episodes arriving on BBC iPlayer that day.
TV SERIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

SUPERMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES Interview: Dana Delany On Lois Lane's Legacy And A Possible Return (Exclusive)

2021 marks the 25th anniversary of Superman: The Animated Series, and to celebrate, the entire show arrived on Blu-ray for the first time ever earlier this week (remastered, of course). The series starred Tim Daly as Kal-El/Superman, Dana Delany as Lois Lane, and Clancy Brown as Lex Luthor, and received nominations for 11 Daytime Emmys between 1997 and 2000, winning two of them.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Siegel
Person
Geoff Johns
Person
Elizabeth Tulloch
Person
Greg Berlanti
Person
Tyler Hoechlin
Person
Joe Shuster
Variety

‘Dead Boy Detectives’ HBO Max Pilot Sets Main Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

The “Dead Boy Detectives” pilot at HBO Max has found its main cast, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. George Rexstrew, Jayden Revri (“The Lodge”), and Kassius Nelson (“Last Night in Soho,” “Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events”) will star in the three lead roles. Rexstrew is a recent graduate of the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, and “Dead Boy Detectives” would mark his onscreen debut. Based on the DC Comics characters created by Neil Gaiman, the one-hour series would follow the Dead Boy Detectives — Charles Rowland (Revri) and Edwin Paine (Rexstrew) — who decided not to enter the...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Superman & Lois UK air date and channel finally confirmed

Superman & Lois has finally found a home in the UK, with the BBC announcing an air date. The superhero show, which has already finished broadcasting its 15-episode first season in the US, will be available to watch on BBC One and iPlayer from early next month. The premiere is...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Back to the Source: The Origins of ‘Superman & Lois’

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s Sci-Fi & Fantasy Special Collector’s Issue, which is available for international pre-order online at SciFi2021.com and available nationwide on newsstands. The Last Son of Krypton first flew into pop culture on the pages of DC Comics’ Action Comics No. 1, published on...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Is DC's New Superman Ditching the Cape?

A seemingly throwaway scene in the latest issue of Superman: Son of Kal-El has some fans wondering whether DC's new Superman will be making an even bigger aesthetic change to the character's classic costume. Today's Superman: Son of Kal-El #5 ends with Jonathan Kent -- son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane and now the acting Superman in DC's main publishing line -- taking off his cape and handing it to his boyfriend, promising that he will be back for it before charging into action. While the action could be as simple and symbolic as "I'm leaving something important with you, so that you know I'm coming back," there's a little more to it than that.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#Berlanti Productions#Warner Bros Television#Cw#Linear Channel Bbc One#Iplayer#Berlanti Lrb Arrow#The Flash Black Sails#American#Titans#Wonder Woman
flickeringmyth.com

Exclusive Interview – Dana Delany on Lois Lane’s popularity and 80 year romance with Superman

Ricky Church chats with Dana Delany about Superman: The Animated Series…. Superman: The Animated Series recently passed two big milestones as it celebrated its 25th anniversary and was finally released on Blu-ray this week. Led by the minds behind Batman: The Animated Series, Superman is a near-definitive take on the Man of Steel and his vast mythology with its approach to telling serious stories and advancing character development. As the second series in the DC Animated Universe, it also laid a lot of groundwork for what would come later with guest roles for other superheroes along with what was the first team-up between Superman and Batman in modern animation.
TV SERIES
SuperHeroHype

Lois and Lucy Lane Reunite In Superman & Lois Behind-the-Scenes Photo

Lois and Lucy Lane Reunite In Superman & Lois Behind-the-Scenes Photo. Last month, word broke that Jenna Dewan will appear in Superman & Lois season 2 as Lucy Lane, a role she originated in Supergirl season 1. However, Dewan hasn’t appeared as Lucy in several years. That’s why Lois and Lucy Lane have never shared a scene in the Arrowverse despite Elizabeth Tulloch’s role as Lois. Regardless, the Lane sisters have finally come together in a new behind-the-scenes picture.
TV SERIES
New York Post

Henry Cavill says he’s not ready to hang up Superman’s cape

Superman isn’t ready to say goodbye to the big screen just yet. Henry Cavill last portrayed the iconic DC Comics character in Zack Snyder’s 2017 film “Justice League,” but the British actor has been toying with ways to come back to the superhero franchise. In a new interview with the...
MOVIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
Best Life

'80s Child Actors Who Quit Hollywood and Why

The '80s brought us a lot of iconic movies and TV shows, from The Goonies to The Wonder Years to The Facts of Life, but none of those huge hits would have been possible without some seriously talented child actors. Is there a more indelible image from The Shining than Danny Torrance riding his tricycle through the halls of the Overlook Hotel? We don't think so. Yet that movie's young star Danny Lloyd isn't an actor anymore, and neither are many of his peers. Read on to learn about Lloyd and 11 more child actors from the '80s who quit Hollywood—plus why they decided to walk away for good.
TV SHOWS
TVOvermind

Remembering Bergen Williams: Actress Died at 62

Bergen Williams is a face most everyone recognizes. She’s not just a lovely actress with a lot to offer, either. She’s a woman who has made history, who has entertained the masses for many years, and who has one of the most loyal followings in Hollywood. She is one of the most beloved daytime soap opera stars of all time – she’s well-known and loved for her role on “General Hospital”. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Bergen Williams has passed away after a long health battle. What’s shocking is that her death is not a recent death. The famous actress died on July 20, 2021, but her family did not announce the death of their beloved until November 17, 2021. Perhaps they were processing the loss of someone so important, or perhaps they simply did not feel the need to share her death with the world. Whatever the reason for waiting four months to announce her death, however, the world wants her family and friends to know that we mourn with them. Let’s take a moment to remember the immense talent.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

NBC Announces ‘This Is Us’ Final Season, ‘Law & Order’ Revival Premiere Dates Among Winter 2022 Lineup (TV News Roundup

NBC announced its winter 2022 lineup, including the final season of “This Is Us,” which premieres on Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. On Mondays starting Jan. 3 “Kenan” will air its second season with a two-episode block at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., followed by Jimmy Fallon’s variety game show “That’s My Jam” at 9 p.m., and “Ordinary Joe” will return with new episodes on this date at 10 p.m. In addition to “This Is Us,” Jan. 4 will see the time period premieres of “American Auto” and “Grand Crew” at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., respectively, and the midseason premiere of...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy