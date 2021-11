La Brea Season 1 Episode 7, “The Storm,” sees the survivors preparing for a snowstorm while two of their own are exiled from the camp. The problem with La Brea isn’t that it’s a bad show. It is but it could potentially get away with that if that is all of it. On top of that, it is also boring and has no substance to it. It’s as if you ate cotton candy but it was flavored with something abominable. Now there’s a bad taste in your mouth and your stomach is unsatisfied.

