Weekly Comic: Inflation Set to Bite

investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com -- The surge in inflation that accompanied this year’s reopening of economies across the world has been higher and lasted longer than expected. The good news is that it is still more likely than not that most of the factors driving it will unwind in the course of next year....

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

investing.com

Gold Back at $1,800 Lows as Rising-With-Inflation Theme Busted

Investing.com - It was good for as long as it lasted — which wasn’t too long, anyway — and gold’s rising-with-inflation story seemed to have come to an abrupt end, with no clear indications why. Suggestions from the trade was that Jerome Powell’s nomination by President Joe Biden to hold...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Week Ahead: The Great Inflation Debate

Central banks have a massive dilemma on their hands. There’s a clear and unintentional theme to this week's preview, something that’s increasingly come to dominate the conversation, drive markets around the globe and across asset class, and that we haven’t had to think about or deal with for a long time—inflation.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Week Ahead – The Great Inflation Debate

Central banks have a massive dilemma on their hands. There’s a clear and unintentional theme to this weeks preview, something that’s increasingly come to dominate the conversation, drive markets around the globe and across asset class, and that we haven’t had to think about or deal with for a long time; inflation.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Weekly focus: Will US consumers be daunted by higher inflation?

After the flurry of central bank meetings and strong US jobs report last week (see US Labour Market Monitor - Stronger jobs report but participation remains subdued), markets calmed down somewhat at the start of this week. However, another strong upside surprise in US October CPI inflation (printing at 6.2%, highest since 1990) turned the tables, highlighting the risk that inflation will be more persistent than expected by the Federal Reserve and thus raising the probability of a faster tightening of monetary policy (see Global Inflation Watch - Highest US wage growth in more than 10 years). The market response was clear with a jump in global bond yields and equities selling off. Markets have now priced in three 25bp Fed hikes in 2022, which pushed EUR/USD below the 1.15 level amid broad USD strengthening. Spill-overs were also seen in European fixed income markets, with higher yields and spread widening between EU-Core and periphery government bonds. US Brent oil moved back above USD85 per barrel after the US administration signalled it will refrain from releasing strategic reserves to the market.
BUSINESS
arcamax.com

The Week Ahead: The inflation foreign affairs agenda

When President Joe Biden meets with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, they won’t shake hands. It isn’t a diplomatic snub. They two will meet virtually instead of in person. But the question for investors is whether they will see eye-to-eye on inflation. The two largest economies in the world are experiencing...
BUSINESS
OilPrice.com

Gold Set To Soar As Inflation Fears Mount

Last year proved to be a gold speculator and investor's dream after gold prices rallied hard to hit historical highs thanks to a perfect storm of a global pandemic, massive government stimulus packages, weakening dollar, and a stock market bull run that had finally run out of gas. The torrid rally represented the sharpest gain the metal has mustered in more than a decade, with gold prices nearly doubling between August 2018 and August 2020.
BUSINESS
investing.com

China's factory inflation hits 26-year high as power crunch bites

BEIJING (Reuters) -China's factory gate inflation hit a 26-year high in October as coal prices soared amid a power crunch in the country's industrial heartland, further squeezing profit margins for producers and heightening stagflation concerns. The producer price index (PPI) climbed 13.5% from a yearearlier, faster than the 10.7% rise...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Weekly Comic: Biden, OPEC and the Crude Crap Shoot

Investing.com -- When tight supply meets rampant demand, there is little that even coherent policy-makers can do about it. Sadly for the global economy, the oil market doesn’t even have the modest consolation of coherent policy right now. On the one hand, there is the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Inflation Data Is The Major Focus This Week

This week's major focus for investors will be inflation data, with the producer price index expected to be announced today and the consumer price index slated to be published tomorrow. Inflation is anticipated to have reached its greatest level in thirty years as a result of increased energy costs and supply chain bottlenecks. Both the producer and consumer pricing indexes are expected to have risen 0.6 percent month on month in October.
BUSINESS
stockxpo.com

Economy Week Ahead: Inflation, Employment, GDP

Inflation data from the U.S. and China highlight this week’s slate of economic news. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida kick off a full week of remarks from central-bank officials as they wind down aggressive, pandemic-driven stimulus amid rising concerns about inflation. Mr. Clarida’s remarks, on inflation and prospects for monetary policy, could draw special attention.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

US inflation expectations refresh one-week high

US inflation expectations, as measured by the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, jump to the fresh high since October 27 by the end of Monday’s North American trading. In doing so, the risk barometer extends the previous week’s rebound from the lowest levels...
BUSINESS
investing.com

ECB's Kazimir toes line on temporary inflation surge

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The current surge in euro zone inflation is temporary because supply disruptions should fade as more people are vaccinated against COVID-19, European Central Bank policymaker Peter Kažimír said on Monday, repeating the ECB's official view on the matter. "(The) inflation surge (is) to (a) large extent temporary,"...
BUSINESS
badcryptopodcast.com

Whales Bite As Bitcoin Sinks in This Week’s Crypto News

Whales Bite As Bitcoin Sinks in This Week’s Crypto News. We start this week with a request. The Bad Crypto Podcast has been nominated in the Noonies for Cryptocurrency Podcast of the Year. If we’ve entertained you, informed you or just made you go “hmm, I did not know that” this year, please throw a vote or three in our direction. We would be very grateful.
WORLD
kfgo.com

Japan’s Sept real wages fell for first time in 3 months as inflation bites

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s real wages declined in September for the first time in three months as inflation picked up faster than growth in nominal pay, the government said, a sign of global cost-push inflation starting to affect Japanese households. In September Japan’s core consumer price index (CPI) posted 0.1%...
BUSINESS
investing.com

S&P Eases Off Record After Biden Sticks With Powell for Fed Chair

Investing.com – The S&P 500 eased from record intraday highs Monday, but remained supported as investors cheered news that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was nominated for another term. The S&P 500 rose 0.51%, and had earlier hit a record of 4,743.74, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.77%, or...
STOCKS

