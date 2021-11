Clubhouse announced a new feature on Monday called Replays, which lets creators record and save audio from a live room. The popular audio-only app describes the Replays feature as "live, but later" since creators can download the audio from a room and listen to it later. To make it even easier to find the clips you want to save, you can skip around from speaker to speaker in an audio clip instead of manually fast-forwarding. The feature is optional in any public room.

