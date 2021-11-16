ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Maybe contributing the delinquency of a minor...

But never heard of aiding and...

Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
Magnolia State Live

Former city clerk charged with pocketing residents’ water bill payments, faces decades in prison, thousands in fines

A former deputy municipal clerk in a Mississippi town was arrested Thursday for allegedly embezzling cash from residents paying their water bills. Juanyana Holloway, 23, who worked for the Town of Sumrall, was arrested after being indicted for fraud, alteration of records and embezzlement by a local grand jury. Special agents with state Auditor Shad White’s office also handed Holloway a $28,686 demand letter. The amount includes interest and investigative expenses, White said in a news release.
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
Reason.com

Man Faces 30-Year Sentence in the Self-Defense Case Everyone Ignored Last Week

Opposition to the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict—which saw a jury accept the teen's self-defense claim after he shot two men and wounded another during a night of civil unrest—primarily splintered along two lines. In one, the jury supposedly got it wrong. In the other, even if the jury technically got it right, we allegedly need to pass new laws to prevent such a verdict from ever coming down again.
thebrag.com

Fetty Wap released on $660,000 bond after massive drug bust

Rapper Fetty Wap has been released on a $660,000 bond [USD $500,000] after being arrested for drug trafficking charges last week. The FBI has released photos of the drug stash that was found and seized during a bust just hours before the rapper’s performance at Rolling Loud Festival. The pictures show 1.5 million US dollars in cash, and huge bags of heroin, cocaine and fentanyl.
TheDailyBeast

Missing 4-Year-Old Told Police ‘My Name Is Cleo’ When Found Locked in House

It is no exaggeration to say that no one really thought 4-year-old Cleo Smith, who vanished without trace from her parents’ tent 18 days ago, would be found alive. But early Wednesday morning, police broke into a home in Carnarvon, Australia, about 50 miles from where she disappeared and a few blocks from where her family had been agonizing over her disappearance, and found her alone. Cleo was snatched with her sleeping bag from a multi-room camping tent in the early hours of Oct. 16, while her infant sibling slept nearby.
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie Killed Another Woman? Internet Sleuth Thinks Fugitive Is Related To Recent Tampa Homicide

Brian Laundrie reportedly killed another woman months after allegedly killing Gabby Petito. The authorities announced to the public that Laundrie's skeletal remains had been forwarded to an anthropologist in pursuit of determining his cause of death. Some theories continue to rise despite the FBI Denver confirming his death through dental comparison of the remains.
The Independent

Woman arrested for throwing scalding hot soup in worker’s face in row over lid

A woman who threw hot soup in the face of a restaurant manager in a row over a melted plastic lid has been arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury. A warrant for the arrest of Amanda Martinez, 31, was issued and she was booked into Bell County Jail on Wednesday. She’s being held on a $5,000 bond. Surveillance footage caught the moment when Ms Martinez threw the soup in the face of Jannelle Broland, the 24-year old manager at the Sol de Jalisco restaurant in Temple, Texas, on 7 November. Ms Martinez confronted Ms Broland claiming that...
TODAY.com

Rittenhouse victim’s family member speaks out following acquittal

Susan Hughes, the great-aunt of one of the men killed by Kyle Rittenhouse, spoke out about her great-nephew on Weekend TODAY Saturday morning, just a day after a Wisconsin jury acquitted Rittenhouse of all charges. Hughes is the great-aunt of Anthony Huber, who was 26 when he was shot and...
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie Case Already Closed? Latest Update on Fugitive's Case And Why People Believe He's Guilty Despite Lack of Evidence Revealed

There hasn't been any news on the Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito case in a long time, and many people are wondering what's going on. Despite the fact that the fugitive's involvement in Gabby Petito's case has been ongoing for more than a month since his remains were discovered in a Florida park, News Nation Now journalist Brian Entin has confirmed that determining the fugitive's role in the investigation is ongoing.
newschain

‘Pitiless’ murder-accused father ‘probably’ valued lover over child, court told

A man accused of helping to murder his six-year-old son has told a jury he “probably” valued his new partner’s love and affection over the welfare of his child. Thomas Hughes, who is alleged to have aided and abetted his girlfriend, Emma Tustin, in killing Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, told Coventry Crown Court on Monday that she had promised to show him “the love (and) the attention” he wanted.
The Independent

Child killer Colin Pitchfork returned to prison ‘after approaching young women in street’

Double child killer Colin Pitchfork was recalled to prison because he had been approaching young women in the streets, it has emerged.The 61-year-old was released on probation after spending 33 years in jail in September, but was taken back to prison last week just two months later because of concerns probation officers had.Pitchfork was sentenced to life in prison after he admitted raping and strangling two 15-year-old girls in the 1980s.After much public furore, the Probation Board agreed to release him earlier this year, although some of the most stringent licence conditions ever were attached.However, he is now back behind...
CBS Philly

Manchester Township Police Lieutenant Returns To Cooper University Hospital Following Months-Long COVID Battle

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A robust round of applause and heartfelt cheers for Sgt. Antonio Ellis. Ellis, a Manchester Township Police Officer, was among the most severe COVID-19 cases in New Jersey at the beginning of the health pandemic. He returned to Cooper University Hospital with his wife to do something he wasn’t able to do when he left in May of 2020 — say thank you. “Although I spent almost 45 days here at Cooper, most of it I spent in a coma, which means I didn’t have a chance to thank a lot of you when I left,” Ellis said. The...
