Daniel Zweig is the head of marketing at WiseStamp.com. He explains how to use email signatures to unify your company’s email communications company-wide. Include links to your social media profiles in your email signature is a terrific idea, he says. The typical office worker sends 40 emails a day, so you have 40 opportunities to sell yourself and your firm in the individual emails you send each day. The company should include a large number of social media icons in their email signatures.

MARKETING ・ 14 DAYS AGO