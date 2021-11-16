ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Applications Are Now Open for the 2022-23 Freund Teaching Fellowship

By Washington University in St. Louis
Hyperallergic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePromising visual artists are invited to apply for the Henry L. and Natalie E. Freund Teaching Fellowship. Presented by the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis and the Saint Louis Art Museum, emerging and mid-career artists working in any medium are...

hyperallergic.com

Comments / 0

Related
illinoisstate.edu

Milner Library accepting applications for Circus & Allied Arts Collection Fellowship

Milner Library at Illinois State University is now accepting applications for the 2022 Circus & Allied Arts Collection Fellowship. This $1,500 award is available to scholars external to Illinois State who are interested in researching any topic that requires the onsite use of the Circus & Allied Arts Collection housed in Milner Library’s Special Collections.
ILLINOIS STATE
syr.edu

Remembrance Scholarship 2022-23 Application Cycle Is Now Open

All Syracuse University students are invited to learn more about the Remembrance Scholarship. Students planning to graduate in December 2022 or May 2023 are invited to apply now for the 2022-23 cohort. The Remembrance Scholarship is one of the highest honors a Syracuse University student can receive. Those selected are...
SYRACUSE, NY
uwgb.edu

Applications now Open For 2022 Research in the Rotunda

The 18th Annual Research in the Rotunda will be held Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in the Capitol Rotunda in Madison, WI. Outstanding undergraduate student researchers from across the University of Wisconsin System, together with their faculty advisers, will fill the Capitol Rotunda to share their research findings on a variety of important topics with legislators, state leaders, UW alumni, and other supporters. UW-Green Bay can select up to eight posters to be presented at Research in the Rotunda; at least two of the eight slots will be reserved for students from our Manitowoc, Marinette or Sheboygan locations. The deadline to apply via Qualtrics survey is 11:59pm Wednesday, December 15th, 2021. Applicants must complete the Qualitrics survey in order to be considered as a presenter for this event. Please help us demonstrate the exceptional quality of research conducted all of UW- Green Bay campuses by encouraging your students to apply for this once-in-a-lifetime experience! Questions? Please contact Liz Brinks, brinkse@uwgb.edu with the Office of Grants and Research. Please note that those students selected to represent UW-Green Bay at Research in the Rotunda will be notified shortly after the deadline to apply, then student researchers and faculty advisers will have to complete a System-wide registration no later than January 14, 2022 (registration information will be provided upon notification). To apply via Qualtrics survey please follow the link.For more information about this event please visit this website.
GREEN BAY, WI
apaonline.org

Call for applications: 2022–2023 Edinburgh Fellowship

The APA sponsors one visiting research fellowship per year at the Institute for Advanced Studies in the Humanities (IASH) at the University of Edinburgh. We invite applications for the 2022–2023 Edinburgh Fellowship. The APA Fellow has a private office in the Institute, is a member of the Institute's lively research community, and has full borrowing rights at Edinburgh University Library. The fellowship is for a period of 2–6 months. Applicants must be members of the APA.
COLLEGES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ellen Gallagher
wnns.com

Community Arts Access Grant Application Process Now Open

Applications are now open for Community Arts Access grants through the Springfield Area Arts Council. The program funds groups and programs that seek to expand access to the arts, especially for under-served populations. Among last year’s winners were Downtown Springfield, Inc…. the Illinois Symphony Orchestra… the Menard County Singers… and the Mini O’Beirne Crisis Nursery.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Hyperallergic

Announcing the Recipients of the 2021 Tremaine Journalism Fellowship for Curators

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». We were overwhelmed by the hundreds of submissions we received this summer for the five Emily H. Tremaine Journalism Fellowships for Curators, and we’re excited to say that we finally sifted through all the applications to find five projects that we think you’ll enjoy.
VISUAL ART
theviolinchannel.com

Applications Open for New England Conservatory's 2022 Artist Diploma Program

The New England Conservatory (NEC) is accepting applications for their Artist Diploma (AD) program in Opera, Orchestral Conducting, and Instrumental Performance. The AD program is NEC's highest performance program, offering a handful of specially gifted performers the opportunity to deepen and challenge their artistry, broaden their musical perspective, and explore areas of personal and professional growth, free from the typical responsibilities of academic and professional life.
EDUCATION
unco.edu

Monfort College of Business' Entrepreneurship Challenge Applications Now Open Through Dec. 15

The University of Northern Colorado’s Monfort College of Business (MCB) Entrepreneurial Challenge is a unique startup venture competition for students and community members to gain real-world experience while developing their ideas. Compared to other events that are simple pitch competitions, participants learn to develop their entrepreneurial skills. Applications are now open through Dec. 15, for the Open, Greeley and Collegiate Divisions.
GREELEY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fellows#Solo Exhibition#Visual Artists#Washington University#The Sam Fox School#College Of Art#Mfa#Freund Teaching
pghcitypaper.com

Now Hiring: Teaching Ceramic Artist, Community Engagement Director, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

We searched the web to find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company is hiring, send your listing for consideration to jobs@pghcitypaper.com. Rapid Re-Housing Coordinator. Nonprofit organization Women's Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh, which assists more than 7,500 adult and child survivors each year, is now hiring a Rapid Re-Housing Coordinator. The position will assist survivors of intimate partner violence with housing search and placement, both in person and over the phone. The position requires an understanding of abusive family dynamics, including cycle of abuse, power and control dynamics, child abuse, neglect, and trauma. At least two years experience in human services is required, and a bachelor's degree in social work or related field is preferred.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Daily Collegian

Fall nominations for the 2022 teaching award now being accepted

YORK, Pa. — Nominations are being accepted for the 2021-22 James H. Burness Award for Excellence in Teaching. The award is given annually to recognize any aspect of excellent instruction — lectures, demonstrations, classroom activities, handling of discussions, individual attention, laboratory instruction, etc. — that contributes to the academic quality of Penn State York.
YORK, PA
cw39.com

CALLING ALL ARTISTS: Applications now open for Spring 2022 Bayou City Art Festival

HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s still more than four months away, but organizers of the Bayou City Art Festival are already looking for all the incredible artists out there, for the 2022 next year. Produced by the Art Colony Association Inc. (ACA) and benefiting Houston nonprofits, artists are being asked to start applying now for the opportunity, to showcase and sell their art.
HOUSTON, TX
richmond.edu

UR Summer Fellowships Summer 2022 Update

We are delighted to announce that student stipend levels will be increasing in Summer 2022. Students who are awarded a UR Summer Fellowship will be eligible for up to $5000 for ten weeks of faculty-mentored summer research or work in an un-paid or low-paid internship. The amount of the awards...
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
hamlethub.com

Applications are open for SPACE on Ryder Farm’s 2022 residency season!

Applications are open for SPACE on Ryder Farm’s 2022 residency season! As announced last week on Playbill.com, Broadway World, and North Salem Post, you can now apply to be part of the Working Farm, Family Residency, or Institutional Residency. In addition, applications are open for BLKSPACE, a new program offering Black creatives the opportunity to gather communally, play, make art, and breathe with their fellow Black artists. Finally, in 2022, Greenhouse Residency applications will be available by nomination only.
BREWSTER, NY
parkinsonsnewstoday.com

Parkinson’s Foundation Opens 2022 Community Grant Applications

Applications are open for the Parkinson’s Foundation 2022 community grant cycle, with $1 million to be awarded to help fund community-based health, wellness, and education programs supporting those affected by Parkinson’s disease. Since 1957, the Foundation has invested more than $400 million toward Parkinson’s research and clinical care. More than...
CHARITIES
theviolinchannel.com

Applications Open for the 2022 Fischoff International Chamber Music Competition

Applications are now open for the 2022 Fischoff International Chamber Music Competition, hosted in South Bend, Indiana. International ensembles consisting of three to six musicians are eligible, excluding those with more than one piano, or those that are vocal in nature. Individuals are limited to one ensemble, including in the video round, and changes in personnel are not allowed.
SOUTH BEND, IN
ARTnews

Best Kid’s Art, Craft, and Learning Kits to Give for the Holidays

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Art activities are an excellent way to keep children busy while encouraging their creative spirit. Art lets their imaginations soar—plus they end up with a displayable keepsake. There are lots of ways for the young artists in your life to express themselves, whether through painting, textile art, paper crafts, or other pursuits. Streamline the process by picking up a ready-made art making or crafting kit. Complete with all the materials needed to make a host of creations at home, these...
BEAUTY & FASHION
lebtown.com

2022 Master Watershed Steward program open for applications

The Lower Susquehanna regional 2022 Master Wastershed Steward program is now open for applications. The program, which launched in 2020, prepares environmental enthusiasts with the skillset to share their experience and knowledge with others in an impact-oriented manner. Master Watershed Stewards must fulfill 50 hours of volunteer service after the...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
greenville.k12.sc.us

Registration for 2022-23 GCS Virtual Program Opens November 15

Beginning Monday, November 15, Greenville County students will have the opportunity to enroll in the full-time Virtual Program for the 2022-23 school year. Registration opens at 8:00 AM on Monday, November 15 and will continue through 5:00 PM on Wednesday, December 1. To register, students must be enrolled in Greenville County Schools and parents must have a BackPack account.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
uchastings.edu

UCSF/UC Hastings Master of Science in Health Policy & Law (HPL) is Now Accepting Applications for Fall 2022!

We are excited to announce that the HPL program has officially relaunched and is accepting applications for Fall 2022. The HPL program offers a Master of Science degree jointly conferred by UCSF and UC Hastings and provides students with the tools and training needed to effectively address contemporary legal and policy challenges in the health sector.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy