The Chicago Bulls fought back in the fourth quarter to snatch a 109-103 win over the New York Knicks on Sunday and take their place at the top of the Eastern Conference.The Bulls threw off a two-point deficit to start the final period with consecutive three-pointers from Coby White and Derrick Jones Jr, before White netted his second three-pointer minutes later and Chicago charged to victory.The Knicks will next host the LA Lakers, who managed to defeat the lowly Detroit Pistons despite the loss of LeBron James from the game.James was ejected early in the third after he drew blood...

