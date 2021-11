PROVO, Utah – Four players scored in double figures and host BYU defeated Boise State 84-40 in nonconference women's basketball at the Marriott Center, Saturday. The loss dropped the Broncos to 1-2 while the Cougars improved to 4-0. "We competed in the first half and had our chances," Boise State Head CoachGordy Presnell said. "We executed our stuff and got to the line. We just didn't make free throws. In the second half, it just got away from us."

