The concept of passing has been a part of the Black American community for hundreds of years. The term passing applies to very fair-skinned people with Black lineage who are able to move through society being perceived as white. At different points in history, passing was simply a means for survival for Black people who would’ve otherwise been treated poorly. The new Netflix movie, Passing, explores this in an interesting way through the lenses of two women – one who chooses to pass and another who doesn’t. This complicates their relationship, and the truth threatens to derail their lives. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about the Netflix movie Passing.

