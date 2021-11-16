ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 Notre Dame opponent parts ways with football coach

There is a new job opening in the ACC and the only thing particularly surprising about it is the timing, not so much that it happened.

Virginia Tech announced on Tuesday morning that the school and head football coach Justin Fuente had mutually agreed to part ways. The Hokies started the season with a bang as they upset then-No. 10 North Carolina in their opener, but have struggled to just a 5-5 mark since which has included last-second defeats at the hands of West Virginia, Notre Dame, and Syracuse this season.

Fuente and Virginia Tech did just beat Duke 48-17 this past weekend.

Fuente was hired from Memphis and took over for the legendary Frank Beamer in 2016. In nearly six full seasons at Virginia Tech, Fuente led the Hokies to a 43-31 record that started with a 10-4 record and ACC Championship game appearance that first season, but the Hokies never won ten games again under Fuente again. With games against Miami and Virginia remaining this fall, Virginia Tech is in serious jeopardy of failing to qualify for a bowl game for a second-straight season.

Defensive line coach J.C. Price will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season. Athletic director Whit Babcock will head a national search to find Fuente’s full-time replacement.

How can Notre Dame still get to the College Football Playoff?

