ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Feds mark 7th annual National Apprenticeship Week

By Submitted information
Argus Observer Online
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Labor on Monday announced the kickoff of the seventh annual National Apprenticeship Week, Nov. 15-21, a Presidential proclamation on apprenticeship and the launch of a new collaborative effort to expand, diversify and modernize Registered Apprenticeships in the U.S. National Apprenticeship Week 2021 will...

www.argusobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

Apprenticeship events taking place for Louisiana’s Apprenticeship Appreciation and Awareness Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards has declared Nov. 15-21 as Apprenticeship Appreciation and Awareness Week in Louisiana. “Ensuring that Louisianans who are interested in starting or transitioning to new careers have the opportunity to learn new skills is critical to having a well-trained workforce,” said Gov. Edwards. “Knowing these programs are in place makes our state even more attractive to various companies seeking to relocate or expand. I’m proud to celebrate this week and all of the programs that provide continuous training which ultimately connects people to jobs that are rewarding and provide them a great quality of life.”
LOUISIANA STATE
waubonsee.edu

Waubonsee Partners with Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center During National Apprenticeship Week

Waubonsee Community College has formed a new partnership with the Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center (IMEC) to be the educational provider for their Industrial Manufacturing Technician apprenticeship. Waubonsee is the first community college in the State of Illinois to partner with IMEC. Waubonsee’s new partnership with IMEC can accommodate local employers...
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
VTDigger

David Younce joins panel at 7th Annual Discovery Education Superintendent Symposium

David Younce, superintendent of Mill River Unified Union School District and previously Vermont School Superintendent of the Year for 2020-21, recently participated in a panel discussion at the 7th Annual Discovery Education Superintendent Symposium to discuss timely challenges and topics in education, such as social-emotional learning (SEL) and designing equitable learning experiences.
ITHACA, NY
97.9 KICK FM

The Center of America is Now Officially this Small Missouri Town

A small Missouri town has some very unique bragging rights. They are now known as the official "center of America" according to the US Census. I first spotted this interesting news share on the Missouri sub-Reddit page. It featured a story by The Hill that said the US Census had declared Hartville, Missouri as the population center of the United States. It featured a very interesting map show the mean population center of America which has traveled west as the country expanded beginning on the east coast when America was founded and now in the middle of Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Department Of Labor
Argus Observer Online

Build Back Better Act could support families, affordable housing in Oregon

PORTLAND — Supporters of the Build Back Better Act are touting the benefits it will bring to families in Oregon and across the country. A number of provisions in the legislation would directly help families, such as extending the Child Tax Credit. The credit went into effect during the last round of pandemic aid from Congress, providing cash directly to families monthly.
OREGON STATE
Argus Observer Online

$1 million donor will get to name TVCC's CTE Center

ONTARIO — On Tuesday evening the Treasure Valley Community College Board during their regularly scheduled board meeting moved forward with putting a name on the newly constructed Career & Technical Education Center. According to a news release, TVCC Foundation Executive Director Cathy Yasuda presented a recommendation from the foundation board...
CHARITIES
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Gained 14,900 Jobs and Unemployment Rate Decreased to 5.7% in October

BALTIMORE (November 19, 2021) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released state jobs and unemployment data today. According to the preliminary survey data, Maryland gained 14,900 jobs and the unemployment rate decreased to 5.7% in October. This is the lowest unemployment rate since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. October was […] The post Maryland Gained 14,900 Jobs and Unemployment Rate Decreased to 5.7% in October appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Argus Observer Online

Idaho industry leaders reveal oppositions to Biden climate goals

BOISE — Lobbyists from various Idaho industries, especially those tied to natural resources, on Thursday revealed concerns with President Joe Biden's proposals to tackle climate change. Those include reducing carbon emissions and conserving 30% of U.S. land and water resources, a noteworthy target in Idaho, where two-thirds of land is already owned by the federal government.
IDAHO STATE
FOX59

Native American confirmed as head of National Park Service

The U.S. Senate has unanimously approved the nomination of Charles “Chuck” Sams III as National Park Service director, which will make him the first Native American to lead the agency that oversees more than 131,000 square miles of parks and other landmarks. Some conservationists hailed Sams’ confirmation as a commitment to equitable partnership with tribes, the original stewards of the land. Sams told the Confederated Umatilla Journal that he's deeply honored. Sams has said he would work to ensure that Indigenous history of National Park Service lands is included. Sams is Cayuse and Walla Walla and lives on the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation in Oregon.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Denver

Colorado’s Labor Force Growing Strong Than U.S., Economist Say

DENVER (CBS4)– State economists say Colorado’s unemployment rate is slowly dropping, and the labor force is increasing. Experts at the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment say they are seeing a faster rate of recovery in the labor force than the country. (credit: CBS) CDLE says 3,400 people went back to work in October, bringing the total labor force in Colorado to 3.1 million. It’s the largest labor force gain since last April. One economist believes the elimination of federal unemployment benefits may have pushed more people back into the labor pool. “I think it’s very probable that when we’re talking about those employment gains, there is a component of those individuals who were on the federal programs again, it’s the PUA or PUC that went from unemployed status to employee status,” said Ryan Gedney, Senior Economist at CDLE. While people are going back to work, many Coloradans remain unemployed and are struggling to receive benefits. Some people still haven’t bene paid from when they were unemployed months or even a year ago.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy