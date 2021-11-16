ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Grimes Says She Emails Aespa’s Manager “All The Time”

By editorial standards
NYLON
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrimes: visionary artist, AI advocate, and K-pop stan. Like most of the world, Grimes, too, can’t get enough of the K-pop group aespa, as she revealed in the Instagram comments earlier this week. On Instagram, one caps-loving fan wrote: “DO YOU KNOW AESPA,” to which Grimes responded, “I literally...

www.nylon.com

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Toddler accidentally goes live on Instagram, broadcasts mom in the shower

One mom had an eye-soapening experience when her toddler accidentally broadcast her live on Instagram while she was showering. Brianna Loos first shared the cautionary tale last month in a now-viral TikTok video. Loos, 31, of Rochester, New York, told TODAY Parents that she let her 3-year-old daughter, Emery, use...
ROCHESTER, NY
The Independent

DaBaby row with partner as she nurses baby livestreamed to Instagram

Rapper DaBaby reportedly called the police on the mother of his child after an argument that was livestreamed on Instagram.The controversial artist and his partner, DaniLeigh, were heard rowing at his home and exchanging insults while she nursed their newborn baby.In one clip livestreamed from her Instagram page, and later shared by fans on Twitter, DaniLeigh is seen being asked to leave by officers.In a lengthy statement posted to his own Instagram Stories, DaBaby said he wanted to remove himself from the “hostile” behaviour on display.“Based on my reputation, with multiple threats of setting up an internet scheme and a...
CELEBRITIES
HOT 97

How Deep Is Your Love? Cardi B. Eats Offset’s Scab Off His Skin

There’s no denying that Cardi B loves her hubby, Offset. While Cardi B is celebrating her dream home that she and Offset purchased in NYC, Set is busy exposing her for eating his scabs. Cardi took to Instagram to share her excitement about her new property. “These days I don’t...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ai#Macy#Science And Technology#Aespa#Npc
TMZ.com

'Where We About to Eat At' Kid Antwain Fowler Dead at 6

Antwain Fowler -- the kid who famously asked "where we about to eat at?" -- has died. His official Instagram account confirmed the sad news Sunday, with a new post that seems to have been written by his mother, China. Her message reads, "The pain in my heart is like no other Why God!!!" Her caption was similar ... "Never in a million years My heart is out my chest!!!!"
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Instagram influencer takes down video of crying husband after major backlash

Instagram influencer Jaclyn Singletary Gibson was forced to take down a viral TikTok video of a private moment of her husband crying in the backyard, after major criticism from other users.On Monday (15 November), the lifestyle and fashion influencer filmed her husband Seth crying alone in the backyard. The video seemed to have been shot without his permission.The text on the now-deleted clip read: “Told my husband to go outside to take a deep breath, and I caught him crying.”Many users on the video-focused social networking service were unhappy with Ms Gibson’s action.“Every single thing doesn’t need to be exploited...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
blavity.com

Biracial YouTuber Briana Monique Issues An Apology Following 'Nappy' Hair Remarks

Atlanta-based influencer Briana Monique issued an apology to her supporters after recently sparking yet another conversation about colorism within the Black community. In a hairstyle vlog, shared with her 343,000 subscribers on YouTube, Monique said she was "blessed" to have her hair texture, compared to her Black mother's, which she referred to as "naps."
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Grimes compares fame to an ‘emotionally abusive relationship’ and says she has ‘zero interest’ in it

Grimes has said that she has “zero interest in being famous anymore”.In a tweet shared on Sunday (21 November), the singer compared being a celebrity to an emotionally abusive relationship as she admitted to struggling with the constant stream of criticism faced online.“I just have literally zero interest in being famous anymore,” she wrote. “My job requires being on social media.“It’s equivalent to an emotionally abusive relationship to hear countless times throughout the day about what a failure I am.. just in order to do my job on the most basic level.”Last month, photos of Grimes reading The Communist...
CELEBRITIES
KXLY

Cardi B feared her hair would fall out

Cardi B feared her hair would fall out after giving birth to her son. The 29-year-old rap star – who has Kulture, three, and a baby boy who was born on September 6 – has taken to Twitter to discuss her post-pregnancy fears. Alongside a selfie, Cardi wrote: “So I’ve...
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Adele ‘Didn’t Read the Room’ When Posting That Bantu Knot Photo

Adele reminded the world that the United Kingdom is an island last August when she posted a candid photo of herself wearing a full head of Bantu knots with a feather collar and Jamaican flag top. “Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London 🇬🇧🇯🇲,” she captioned the post, in honor of London’s annual carnival going virtual. Adele admits sharing a photo of herself in Bantu knots lacked “context.” For those outside of the wide-reaching African diaspora, Bantu knots are a traditional protective hairstyle that’s existed for over a century. Like locs, box braids, and cornrows, they hold significance in Black communities in spite of a fraught history of cultural appropriation. “There was so much going on in America at that point,” she told The Face magazine, referring to protests honoring George Floyd, who was killed by police violence last year. “I didn’t read the room and I fucking should have because I live in America. But my [Black] girlfriends here, they were like, ‘Are you all right? We’re not offended personally because we know you, but this is why [people are upset].’ My biggest question is why I felt the need to fucking post that when I’m so fucking private anyway. I was having such a lovely day with my friends in Jamaica, and that’s the vibe of Notting Hill Carnival for me, always has been. But I didn’t give that any context either.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy