Get Ready to Be Amazed This Friday by the Blood Moon El Paso

According to NASA, the Moon will be so close to opposite the Sun on Nov. 19 that it will pass through the southern part of the shadow of the Earth for a nearly total lunar eclipse. The partial shadow of the Earth will begin falling on the upper left part of the Moon, but the slight dimming of the Moon will not be noticeable until the full shadow of the Earth begins falling on the upper part of the Moon about an hour later. The arc of the shadow of the round Earth will spread across the Moon until the peak of the eclipse, when over 97 percent of the Moon will be in full shadow and only a small sliver of the left side of the Moon will shine in the partial shadow of the Earth.

ASTRONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO