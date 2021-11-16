ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Get Ready to Be Amazed This Friday by the Blood Moon El Paso

By Veronica Gonzalez
 6 days ago
There are some people in El Paso who enjoy staring up into the sky to enjoy watching the moon or stars. But there is one particular person you may know of because you've seen him out and about in El Paso with his telescope. Chris Grohusko is the man you spot...

Elite Daily

The Blood Moon On Nov. 19 Could Be Life-Changing For 4 Signs

Gird your loins, because eclipse season has officially arrived. In astrology, an eclipse is more than just a trippy phenomenon in the sky; it’s a harbinger of immeasurable change. An eclipse has the tendency to “eclipse” things out of your life, paving the way for something new and unexpected. Although the intensity of an eclipse can leave you with cosmic whiplash, you can rest assured there’s always a higher purpose to its impact. After all, an eclipse activates the lunar nodes, which brings you closer to your ultimate destiny. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by the November 2021 blood moon lunar eclipse the most — Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius — you may come face to face with your fate.
ASTRONOMY
CNET

Space station astronaut captures unbelievable view of fiery Earth auroras

The sun has been acting out recently, sending out impressive burps of solar material that have reached Earth and triggered eye-popping aurora action. The glimmering waves of colorful lights aren't just for those of us on the planet's surface. The crew of the International Space Station has been getting an eyeful of knockout auroras.
ASTRONOMY
Thrillist

The Longest Partial Lunar Eclipse in 580 Years Arrives Overnight Tonight

A partial lunar eclipse is coming, and it's a lengthy one. It's the longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years. The eclipse will occur early on the morning of Friday, November 19, and it's going to be visible across the entire United States, per Space.com. It won't be a total lunar eclipse that turns the moon entirely red as the Earth passes directly between the sun and moon. It'll be a partial eclipse with the moon mostly obscured by Earth's shadow, but it will be close. Space.com says that 97.4% of the moon's diameter will have slid into the shadow at its peak.
ASTRONOMY
Secret LA

Catch The Full ‘Beaver Moon’ And Longest Lunar Eclipse In 580 Years This Friday

See the ‘Beaver Moon’ shine brightly over LA along with the most epic lunar eclipse of the century. kygazers will be over the moon to hear that this week they’ll be in for a celestial double act as the bright ‘ Beaver Moon ‘ inches towards peak fullness on Wednesday night and almost completely disappears into the Earth’s shadow before dawn on Friday, November 19. This near-total lunar eclipse will last 3 hours, 28 minutes, and 23 seconds (a total eclipse usually lasts around 6 hours), making it the longest partial eclipse in 580 years, according to Space.com .
ASTRONOMY
New York Post

Scientists reveal ‘Lost City of Monkey God’ after century of searching

Amid nearly a century research into the remote Honduran rainforest, "Lost City of the Monkey God" examines a site thought to be the fabled "Ciudad Blanca." Amid nearly a century of research and exploration into the remote Honduran rainforest, a new documentary examines a site thought to be the fabled “Ciudad Blanca,” or “The White City.”
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Stunning Telephoto Snapshot of an Almost Total Lunar Eclipse

Predawn hours of November 19 found the Moon in partly cloudy skies over Cancun, Mexico. Captured in this telephoto snapshot, the lunar disk is not quite entirely immersed in Earth’s dark umbral shadow during a long partial lunar eclipse. The partial eclipse was deep though, deep enough to show the dimmed but reddened light in Earth’s shadow. That’s a sight often anticipated by fans of total lunar eclipses. Wandering through the constellation Taurus, the eclipsed Moon’s dimmer light also made it easier to spot the Pleiades star cluster. The stars of the Seven Sisters share this frame at the upper right, with the almost totally eclipsed Moon.
ASTRONOMY
houmatimes.com

Lunar eclipse visible tonight from south Louisiana. Here’s when to watch

According to NASA, the Moon will be so close to opposite the Sun on Nov. 19 that it will pass through the southern part of the shadow of the Earth for a nearly total lunar eclipse. The partial shadow of the Earth will begin falling on the upper left part of the Moon, but the slight dimming of the Moon will not be noticeable until the full shadow of the Earth begins falling on the upper part of the Moon about an hour later. The arc of the shadow of the round Earth will spread across the Moon until the peak of the eclipse, when over 97 percent of the Moon will be in full shadow and only a small sliver of the left side of the Moon will shine in the partial shadow of the Earth.
ASTRONOMY
Refinery29

Tonight’s Full Moon & Lunar Eclipse Promise New Beginnings

There’s nothing like a full moon in Taurus to remind us that while Taurus and Scorpio are signs in opposition, they have more in common than not. Taurus and Scorpio are both fixed signs, both represented by creatures that move over the Earth with incredible patience. Cattle collect sustenance in their multiple stomachs, grazing slowly with the assurance that they could survive for a couple of months without food. Scorpions, on the other hand, wait for their food to come to them and are capable of slowing down their metabolic rate to a pace that allows a meal of one insect to sustain them for an entire year.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

An Epic Lunar Eclipse Is Coming Tomorrow – The Longest of Its Kind in 580 Years

Space lovers are in for a treat this week. Late Thursday night and into the early hours of Friday morning (in terms of US time zones), you'll have the chance to witness the longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years.  And don't let the 'partial' part fool you – this lunar eclipse will be pretty much as close as you can get to a total eclipse, with more than 97 percent of the full moon cast into a red hue by Earth's shadow (NASA says 99.1 percent will be covered, whereas Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles says 97 percent). At its peak, only a...
ASTRONOMY
CNET

Haunting Hubble image shows mysterious 'superbubble' nebula hole

Nebulas are some of the most stunning features we see in space. N44, one of these ghostly formations of gas and dust, is a particularly strange nebula. It sports a "superbubble," a large, dark gap that makes it look like it has a chunk scooped out of it. A new...
ASTRONOMY
