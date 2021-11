HP's 72-hour Flash Sale might as well just be called an early Black Friday sale because it has prices that will rival anything you see during the big sales event on items you can't find on sale anywhere else. For example, you can get the HP Reverb G2 VR headset for a low price of $449. We've seen a couple deals on this headset this year, but none of them dropped this low. The headset normally sells for around $600 and can even go for much more than that at other retailers. This is one of our favorite Windows Mixed Reality headsets, so you know you're getting a great product.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO