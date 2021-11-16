ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Gators defensive lineman accepts Senior Bowl Invitation

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
It hasn’t been a very good season all-around for Florida’s defense, but one player has had a standout year: interior defensive lineman Zachary Carter. He bet on himself in returning to school for his redshirt senior year, and that decision turned out to be a good one.

Carter, a 6-foot-4-inch player from Tampa, has already set a career-high in sacks with six, beating out the five he had in 2020, and he also has 25 tackles (10 for loss, also a career-best) and a forced fumble on the season. That effort was enough to earn an invitation to this year’s Senior Bowl, which Carter accepted, per the official Reese’s Senior Bowl Twitter account. He’s the first Florida player to accept a Senior Bowl invite this year.

Carter is likely to be a Day 2 pick, and he was listed as the No. 8 defensive tackle on Mel Kiper Jr.’s latest big board. In 39 games over four years, Carter has 96 total tackles (24.5 for loss) to go with 15.5 sacks.

The Senior Bowl is a great opportunity for players to impress NFL scouts and boost their draft stock, and a strong performance from Carter in Mobile, Alabama, in January could see his standing among a talented defensive line class increase.

on3.com

4-star wideout Barion Brown announcing commitment Wednesday

After a number of interesting turns, the recruitment of Nashville (Tenn.) Pearl-Cohn wide receiver Barion Brown is coming to a close. One of the country’s elite wideouts in this recruiting cycle, Brown announced Monday that he will make his college commitment on Wednesday. Brown is the No. 51 prospect in the 2022 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. On3’s own rankings peg him as a five-star prospect and the No. 23 overall player in the country.
NFL
