Nebraska State

Investigators: Propane leak was cause of Taylor explosion

The Associated Press
 6 days ago

TAYLOR, Neb. (AP) — Investigators with the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office say a propane leak caused an explosion last month that leveled a vacant building in the small north-central Nebraska town of Taylor.

No one was injured in the explosion that happened the afternoon Oct. 19 explosion. Loup County volunteer firefighters called to the town of fewer than 150 people found the shattered ruins of a vacant downtown building that had been converted into a home.

The blast damaged the post office and a livestock barn on either side of the building and blew out windows for blocks around.

The Lincoln Journal Star reported Tuesday that the destroyed building where the blast originated was assessed at $28,360 and was not insured,

Taylor is about about 180 miles (290 kilometers) northwest of Omaha.

