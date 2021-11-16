Inside The First FRED Jewellery Boutique In The Middle East

Prep your beauty bag for winter with make-up and hair tips from the pros. Good eyebrows are always the order of the day, and with a little help from the experts, your brow game can be stronger than ever. Chloe Walsh, brow artist and co-owner of Browns & Co, explains “The brow lamination treatment is the best way to get your brows to stay full and in place all day and night. The treatment lifts the hairs into the preferred position, and creates a beautifully natural or dramatic (as you wish) fluffy brow. For those with finer eyebrow hair, Walsh says, “The nano-blading treatment is great to fill in any gaps if your natural hair isn’t growing. The treatment lasts around nine-12 months, depending on skin type, but this treatment is perfect for making fuller-looking brows without having to fill them in every day!” If you prefer ‘doing’ your eyebrows yourself, Walsh recommends this must-try beauty hack: “A little trick is to get a bar of soap (Pears soap is best for this), get a mascara brush, work it into the soap with a little bit of toner, and brush the hairs up with the soap – your brows will stay in place all night long!”

