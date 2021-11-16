ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

“I think we got us a good one”: Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson collaborate on “Never Say Never”

By Syndicated Content
wincountry.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCole Swindell and Lainey Wilson are vowing to “Never Say Never” in their new collaboration. The hitmakers are teaming up for a fiery new song that finds two people who can’t stay apart. It’s set for release on Thursday. Cole and Lainey teased the song...

wincountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

First Country: Chris Stapleton, Adele, Cole Swindell, Lainey Wilson, Gabby Barrett

This much-anticipated rendition of Adele’s “Easy on Me,” not yet available on streaming but included on the deluxe version of her new album 30, is a pairing of two superb vocalists. Their harmonies are piercing and affecting on this musical plea for acceptance of one’s choices. At times they’re dueling, at times soothing, and always fusing together each time they reach the top of the chorus, before blasting apart — highlighting both the airy-to-shattering range of Adele’s higher register, and Stapleton’s own raw, gritty phrasing. Stapleton has become the go-to artist for duets, with a lengthy list of collaborators in various genres to his credit, and here he again shows why, effortlessly matching Adele’s endlessly soulful voice note for note.
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

Normani & Cardi B’s ‘Wild Side’ Blasts to #1 on Urban Radio

Normani’s ‘Wild Side’ has been burning up the airwaves since its release this summer and now the Cardi B-assisted jam has crossed a major milestone. The scintillating slow jam has climbed its way to #1 on US Urban radio – strutting past popular tracks such as Drake’s ‘Way 2 Sexy’ and MoneyBagg Yo‘s ‘Wockesha.’
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cole Swindell
countryliving.com

Carrie Underwood Fans Go Wild After the Country Singer Shares New Behind-the-Scene Photo

Carrie Underwood has fans counting down the days to December 1. No, not because we're just days away from Christmas, but because she'll be taking Las Vegas by storm. Earlier this year, the Cowboy Casanova singer announced that she will be starting a Vegas residency called REFLECTION at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. They say what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, but the star gave fans a little sneak peek into the behind the scenes of what's in store. She captioned her teaser with "One month ‘til VEGAS !!! Who’s ready?"
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Saweetie Teases What to Expect During Her MTV EMAs 2021 Hosting Gig

Saweetie has had a great year, and it's only going to get better. For starters, the rapper is hosting the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards this Sunday. E! News' Daily Pop caught up with Saweetie before she takes the stage at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary, and lucky for her fans, the gig sounds like it's going to be well worth the watch. "I think MTV is fun. It's innovative, it's out the box," Saweetie said during the exclusive chat on Thursday, Nov. 11. "And that's the type of artist I am." She continued, "So when I got the call to do it, it was a no brainer." The "Tap In" singer didn't give away...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Never Say Never#Abc Audio#A White Claw#Coleswindell
Outsider.com

Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs & More Added to CMA Awards Lineup

The CMA Awards announced part of their lineup earlier this month. That announcement got country music fans excited. Artists like Eric Church, Ashley McBryde, and Carly Pearce never disappoint. However, they just released the rest of the lineup. If the first set of performances had you excited. This one is going to blow your mind. Seriously, November 10th can’t come soon enough.
CELEBRITIES
smobserved.com

Rock Star Sophia Urista Squats, Pees on a Male Fan's Face During Concert

In what could perhaps be viewed as destiny in a name, Brass Against's Frontman (Frontwoman?) Sophia Urista peed on a male fans face during a performance in Daytona Florida on Thursday night, 11/11/21. And the footage has, well, leaked. The singer invited a male fan up on stage after saying...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Variety

Watch Missy Elliott Pay Tribute to ‘Godmothers of Hip-Hop’ at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Four-time Grammy winning singer-songwriter-producer Missy Elliott was honored Monday with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Ciara and Lizzo (pictured below, filming Elliott’s acceptance speech on their phones) were among those to introduce Elliott at the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce ceremony — fittingly, Elliott’s star was placed outside the new location of the giant Amoeba Music record store on Hollywood Boulevard, which will also be a location for stars for other music honorees, Ana Martinez, said. Elliott — who gave a career-spanning interview to Variety to mark the occasion — teared up as she thanked all the people who helped along...
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Chris Stapleton & Adele Rumored To Perform Together At The CMA Awards

We recently heard the INCREDIBLE news that Chris Stapleton will get a feature on Adele’s new 30 album, which she revealed has been a dream of hers for quite some time now. Since the news broke, there’s been a ton of noise about how this could be one of the greatest collabs of all time. Is that a hot take? I don’t think so. We’re talking about two of the greatest singers/songwriters the music industry has seen over the past two decades, […] The post Chris Stapleton & Adele Rumored To Perform Together At The CMA Awards first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy