In March 2019, a 42-foot-high billboard was installed on a Park Avenue building, unavoidable to passersby, and featured an aging white man and a slightly younger blonde woman. Most could chalk up the appearance of such a thing to some New York oddity, but to anyone in the know, it was the latest barb in a fight that had shaken Manhattan’s upper crust to its core. The billboard showed the real estate developer Harry Macklowe and his new wife, Patricia Landeau, whom Harry had reportedly been having an affair with while he was still married to Linda Macklowe, his wife of five decades.

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO