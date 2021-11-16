ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Qualcomm’s answer to Apple Silicon is coming in 2023 (high-performance chips for Windows PCs)

By Brad Linder
Liliputing
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQualcomm processors power many of the world’s fastest smartphones. But the company has a relative newcomer to the PC space. The first Windows PCs featuring Qualcomm chips began shipping just a few years ago, and the first Qualcomm-powered Chromebooks just started to hit the streets earlier this year. And...

liliputing.com

mobilesyrup.com

Apple has several refurbished iPhones, iPads and Macs in stock

After being limited to the U.S. market, refurbished iPhones officially surfaced on Apple’s Canadian website last month. Along with iPhones, Apple’s refurbished store currently has several discounted iPads and Macs in stock. Check out all refurbished offerings below:. iPhone. iPhone XS Max 64GB: $879 (New for $1,379) iPhone XS Max...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Samsung’s most affordable 5G smartphone could be headed to the U.S.

Samsung is reportedly planning to launch a new A-series smartphone that will replace the Galaxy A22 5G as its most affordable 5G offering. The new device is part of the company’s A-series lineup, and will be known as the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G, reports Sammobile. According to the report, the...
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Pocketnow Daily: No More Exynos on Samsung's Galaxy S22, New Apple Chips are Monsters & more! (video)

The official news today begin with non-other than Qualcomm and they sort of tie to the hottest news, you'll see why. Qualcomm just announced their Snapdragon Tech Summit which will happen from November 30th to December 2nd, and while they don't really provide any details, we're expecting to see the new Snapdragon 898 SoC at this event. We haven't had much concrete information but a leak from Evan Blass earlier this year suggests that the 898 will bring a 4nm process and a new Snapdragon X65 modem. Without getting too technical, apparently we can also expect a Kryo 730 CPU and an Adreno 730 GPU. Last week we also got some leaked clock speeds for this chipset allegedly running on a vivo device, and they claim that we can expect up to a 20% improvement over the previous generation which was already great. So yeah all of these rumors sound great, and I'll be at the Summit this year so stay tuned to the Daily for when the release actually ends up happening.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows Pcs#Apple Silicon#Macs#Broadcom#Qualcomm Investor Day#Adreno
siliconangle.com

Qualcomm aims to challenge Apple’s Mac processors with upcoming system-on-chip

Qualcomm Inc. plans to develop a system-on-chip for Windows computers that will be capable of matching the performance offered by Apple Inc.’s Mac processors. The company detailed the initiative during its 2021 Investor Day event today, The Verge reported. Qualcomm Chief Technology Officer James Thompson said during the event that Qualcomm intends to introduce the system-on-chip in 2023. The executive also shared a number of details about the development roadmap for the processor.
CELL PHONES
New York Post

Apple will self-supply up to 80 percent of iPhone modem chips, Qualcomm predicts

Qualcomm on Tuesday said that it believes it will supply only 20 percent of the modem chips to connect Apple iPhone wireless data networks by the device’s 2023 launch. Qualcomm currently supplies modem chips for all of Apple’s devices. Qualcomm said at an investor conference that it believes its phone chip revenues will expand in line with broader phone markets despite Apple finding 80 percent of its modem chips from other suppliers.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Qualcomm's Arm-based competitor to the Apple M1 has a launch window now

The Windows M1 competitor Qualcomm has been promising now has a launch window. The Arm-based PC chipset will hit early access in about nine months. However, it won’t actually hit a consumer product until 2023. In 2020, Apple took the tech world by storm with the debut of its first...
TECHNOLOGY
windowscentral.com

Qualcomm's Nuvia-based advanced ARM chip for PC to rival Apple by 2023

Qualcomm expects to have a next-gen ARM processor to rival Apple's M-series ready in 2022, and ship in 2023. Qualcomm purchased Nuvia, whose members lead the development of Apple's chips, in January 2021. The news comes from Qualcomm's investor day event. Earlier this year, Qualcomm dropped $1.4 billion to purchase...
CELL PHONES
Benzinga

Analysts Remain Bullish On Qualcomm's Growth In Apple's Absence

Investors once believed that Qualcomm Inc's (NASDAQ: QCOM) fortunes rose and fell with Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone, which uses a key "modem" chip from Qualcomm to connect to mobile data networks, Reuters reports. However, as Qualcomm prepares for an investor presentation on November 16, analysts said a looming loss...
BUSINESS
winbuzzer.com

Windows 11 SE Is Exclusive to New PCs

Earlier this week, Microsoft announced Windows 11 SE, a new education-focused SKU of its platform. While the company revealed much about the platform, some questions were left answered. For example, the overall availability of the OS. Some users have asked if they can install Windows 11 SE on their old laptops, or whether they can upgrade from SE to other SKUs.
COMPUTERS
Liliputing

The Surface Pro 7+ isn’t just for business anymore

When Microsoft introduced the Surface Pro 7+ for Business earlier this year, it was designed strictly for business customers. Powered by an 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake processor, the tablet was a bit more powerful than other Surface Pro 7 models, which had 10th-gen chips. It was also the first Surface tablet with a replaceable SSD.
TECHNOLOGY
theregister.com

Arm'd with ex-Apple engineers from Nuvia, Qualcomm hopes to make Apple M1-matching chips for Windows PCs

Qualcomm saw what Apple's M1 chip could do for performance and battery life, and claims its next Arm-compatible microprocessors will do exactly that for Windows PCs. We're told Qualy will offer samples of its next-generation Windows-supporting Arm system-on-chips late next year, with the first products featuring the components shipping in 2023. The chip design will be based on technology from Nuvia, a startup Qualcomm acquired this year.
SOFTWARE

