Qualcomm’s answer to Apple Silicon is coming in 2023 (high-performance chips for Windows PCs)

The official news today begin with non-other than Qualcomm and they sort of tie to the hottest news, you'll see why. Qualcomm just announced their Snapdragon Tech Summit which will happen from November 30th to December 2nd, and while they don't really provide any details, we're expecting to see the new Snapdragon 898 SoC at this event. We haven't had much concrete information but a leak from Evan Blass earlier this year suggests that the 898 will bring a 4nm process and a new Snapdragon X65 modem. Without getting too technical, apparently we can also expect a Kryo 730 CPU and an Adreno 730 GPU. Last week we also got some leaked clock speeds for this chipset allegedly running on a vivo device, and they claim that we can expect up to a 20% improvement over the previous generation which was already great. So yeah all of these rumors sound great, and I'll be at the Summit this year so stay tuned to the Daily for when the release actually ends up happening.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 14 DAYS AGO