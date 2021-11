Based on a message I read earlier today on the Mac-L list, I decided to finally go ahead and update my iPhone 6s to the 15.1 system. It’s been over an hour now that it has been “Preparing Update”. I don’t have use of my phone/text and don’t know how to exit this obviously not working update. Hopefully, someone here can help discover what I can do. We’re expecting a big storm tonight and having my iPhone charged and useable is very important.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO