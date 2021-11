The Pokemon Company’s latest games are remakes of two beloved classics. In terms of gameplay, the experience is likely to feel familiar to returning players, but they have been updated with a new art style and quality of life improvements that bring them closer in line with the franchise’s more modern offerings. That includes one adorable feature that many avid fans will be pleased to see. Here’s everything you need to know about whether Pokemon follow you in Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO