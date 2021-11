Bandai Namco has announced a new Dragon Ball eight-person online assymetric multiplayer game, Dragon Ball: The Breakers. The game is being developed by Dragon Ball Xenoverse studio, Dimps and is a new asymmetric multiplayer take on the franchise as it features 7v1 multiplayer matches that feel reminiscent of Dead by Daylight or Predator: Hunting Grounds. In the game set in the Xenoverse universe, seven players will play as ordinary civilians known as ‘Survivors’ that were sucked up by temporal phenomenon and stuck in a realm of reality known as the Temporal Seam. They aren’t alone though they are stuck with a raider, an overwhelmingly strong enemy from another timeline which players have the choice of playing as either Frieza, Cell or Buu.

